This is the Montero caregivers plan for mothers to reconcile: these are the demands

Madrid

Published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 7:01 AM

The Ministry of Equality has designed a project for public and professional carers to facilitate reconciliation and care for children under 14 while their mothers are working. The initiative, conceived during childbirth and entitled Plan co-responsible, is now submitted to the Council of Ministers.

The measure is designed with the “big victims of each economic crisis” in mind, “women,” precisely because their greater job insecurity makes them likely to do without paid work and return home for treatment. , comment on Equality sources at LaSexta.

The plan will be a pilot project that will be funded to the tune of 190 million through communities. That is to say: create a network of health professionals – babysitters, nannies – who can take care of the children while their mother or father is working.

The negotiations lasted more than two months and this Tuesday he finds his place in the Council of Ministers. But for a very specific reason: it is the procedure for any policy whose budget exceeds 12 million euros.

But what exactly is this plan? Who can access it? How do you plan to articulate? How much money does each Autonomous Community plan to allocate?

Two formulas to reconcile

The Co-Responsible Plan is based on two components, two possible formulas to achieve the desired family reconciliation. The first is the most obvious: the hiring of professionals who come to the homes, who will come from a pool of caregivers authorized by the communities.

The other is perhaps more familiar in today’s reality. This is the provision of public services to more than one minor in schools outside of school hours, like the morning classrooms that already exist.

It will be about “quality professional care services, and with guaranteed labor rights”, includes the document that will be debated today in the Council of Ministers. They will be provided “in public establishments suitably equipped for this purpose, respecting health guarantees, such as schools, municipal centers or sports centers, among others”.

Who will be the caregivers?

Helpers will be encouraged to be young people with professional profiles corresponding to the TASOC (Technician / or Sociocultural Activities) profiles, leisure and free time monitors, TAFAD (Superior Technicians in Socio-Sports Animation), Early Childhood Education , Nursery and kindergarten assistants.

But not exclusively: agreements will be made with the SEPE and others to promote the inclusion in the care kits of people with professional experience in the formal and informal care sector, in particular women over 45 years old. .

Can I apply for it?

The target audience for this measure is single-parent families [madres, en su mayor medida en base a las estadísticas, pero también padres], victims of gender-based violence and other forms of violence against women, long-term unemployed women, women over 45 or family units where there are other burdens of care , details the equality.

Ministerial sources stress that “Spain is already a feminist, and therefore the feminist agenda is the transformation agenda of our country, we cannot go back after the pandemic”. “Conciliation and care is one of the big unresolved tasks.

In fact, they explain, women “are the ones who suffer the most when it comes to quitting their jobs or reducing their hours to take care of themselves. In addition, most families do not use professional services to care for their sons. They do this with the support of their families. This makes reconciliation very difficult, especially for women. There is no doubt that in order to close the gender gap, it is necessary to make policies of reconciliation “.

This is how the money is distributed

Thus, for 100 euros of public funds allocated to the Co-Responsible Plan, a minimum of 84 euros will go to the stock market and to the creation of “quality jobs”, against another minimum of 10 to prove the experience of benevolence. .

The community that, in percentage, will receive the most funds to launch the project is Andalusia, which accounts for 15% of the total funding – something over 30 million euros -, considering its population, its distribution and the number of children under 14 residing. Following this logic, Catalonia is followed, with 12% -23 million approximately- and Madrid, with 11% -22 million-.

All the territories have agreed on their corresponding percentage with the ministry, but the creation of programs to implement this plan is not mandatory.

A total of 190 million for the autonomous communities

The truth is that the Plan Corresponsables is conceived as “a seed policy that allows to articulate mechanisms in collaboration with the autonomous communities and Ceuta and Melilla for the specific support of the reconciliation needs of families with girls, boys and young people under 14 years old. .; as well as with other lines of action ”.

“The pandemic has shown us that if grandmothers and grandfathers fail and if it is not possible to go to school (which, moreover, in its first stage of childhood, from 0 at 3 years old, has no public and universal coverage), there is a specific negative impact on families which strongly affects women, the big victims of each economic crisis precisely because their greater job insecurity makes them likely to do without salaried work and return home for treatment, ”underline ministerial sources.