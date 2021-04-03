This is the most significant human resources news of the week

We take a look at the current world of work this week, we highlight the top 5 most read news

“New working methods and driving force to promote the development and requalification of workers at breakneck speed”

Payflow, sponsor of the 1st Worker’s Compensation Awards

Discover the future of sustainable investing and the roadmap for issuers and managers, from the hand of EY

Flexibility of time, intensive days and teleworking: the three privileged tools to guarantee the balance between professional and private life in a company

Raquel Gil, Director of Human Resources at Sanitas Seguros, at Coffee Break: “We need to work in a culture of leadership that spreads and promotes the emotional well-being of employees”

In addition, we encourage you to follow us on our social networks:

Visit our space on Twitter.

Visit our profile on Linkedin.

Click “Like” on Facebook.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital