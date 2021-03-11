Orienta-T: this is the new educational program to train young people in STEM fields

ECIJA participates for the second year in the Orienta-T educational program of the Junior Achievement Foundation in which more than 30,600 students from all over Spain have been trained and whose objective is to promote STEM careers (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) among young people.

The Firm joined this initiative in 2019, confirming its commitment to vocational guidance and the promotion of STEM among the youngest, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. Thanks to the involvement of 7 professionals from ECIJA, who have developed 7 online sessions in the classroom, the firm has managed to reach a total of 183 students from 3 educational centers.

For Mara Gonzlez, partner of ECIJA and volunteer of the program: “To date, the percentage of women who reach management positions in the world does not reach 30%. One of the firm’s core values ​​is diversity, which is why our challenge is to ensure that diversity and inclusion are present in the activities and professional careers of our professionals ”.

The goal of Orienta-T is to empower young people to think about their professional future, plan and make decisions to achieve their goals, make female leadership visible in STEM fields, break stereotypes and d ” encourage young women to study these careers. This is reflected in the impact study carried out by the Junior Achievement Foundation in collaboration with the University of Murcia, which shows that after participating in this program, the identification of girls with culture not to be reduced by 92%. Have sufficient STEM skills as male.

Since its first edition in 2016, more than 30,600 high school, high school and vocational students have been trained in this program, in which, through 16 pills and a battery of more than 50 motivational videos of STEM workers , young people analyze their interests. and abilities, learn about the different career opportunities these careers offer and think about areas they would like to work in in the future.

The Orienta-T program, which has the sponsorship of BBVA and Ferrovial, and the collaboration of ABB, Endesa, MetLife, Nippon Gases, Sacyr, Avanade and ECIJA, will be developed during this school year throughout Spain in its face-to-face format and online, thus adapting to the needs of teachers.

