This is the new EU digital initiative to improve digital skills in Spain

Europe is currently facing a shortage of basic and advanced digital skills, which are necessary to increase productivity and support economic growth, as well as to avoid imbalances in the labor market and in society. For years, digital transformation has permeated Spanish business structures, and with the pandemic it has accelerated considerably, and they have been forced to modify their innovation processes and their future outlook taking into account the change of paradigm. And it is that according to the Digital Society 2020 report of the Telefónica Foundation, Spain has accelerated its digitization in all areas due to the pandemic.

In this context, MIOTI, the first technological school applied to business, which has trained more than 2000 professionals in the sector, has joined the “Digital Skills and Jobs Coalition” initiative, launched by the European Union, through AMETIC, the employers’ association of the digital industry, which actively participates as a Spanish representative with its technical secretariat at national level. A project that aims to bring together under one umbrella all the players concerned who wish to commit to reducing the gap between the supply and demand for digital talent.

MIOTI, as a member of AMETIC, intends to be part of the debate on digital skills, as well as supporting the dissemination of information relating to services, resources, training materials and other relevant data related to these skills.

To reach all audiences, from students to job seekers, technology companies, training centers, universities, associations, public administration and citizens in general, those interested can find information on good practices, funding opportunities at the project site and trainings, strategies, self-assessment tools, news and events in skills development.

The initial duration of this project will be three years, until 2023.

