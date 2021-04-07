this is the new profile of people infected with the coronavirus in Spain

Young people are currently at the top of the coronavirus cases in Spain. More specifically, the age group between 15 and 29 years old is the most contagious at the present time.

Jorge is part of this group; His girlfriend was infected, and although he first tested negative for antigens, he still decided to self-isolate. “My parents started to feel bad before I gave birth and although I was isolated from them, they tested positive and I do an antibody test and give positive results,” explains the young man.

These data on the age of infected people are common to all the autonomous communities: young people are more infected and, in addition, they infect others more. In this sense, the epidemiologist Joan Caylà underlines that “from young people, the virus passes to the parents of these young people and to their grandparents”.

However, young people are not the most admitted to hospitals. According to data from the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), it is clear that, although the age group of 15 to 29 years is the one with the most infections, its percentage of hospitalization is residual and these data increase with age.

Currently, they are admitted to hospitals over 35, but in intensive care units (ICUs) the most arriving patients are between 50 and 69 years old. Among them, Suni, who spent 15 days in the hospital. “The tests they did on me are going well, but I still have times of fatigue and anxiety,” he says.

The truth is that hospitalizations are increasing in our country: last week they increased by 17%, 8% in ICUs. Dangerous data since, if they continue to increase, we start from a higher hospital occupation before a possible fourth wave. “There are two-thirds of people employed by COVID patients, in addition to all those who are in conventional hospitalization,” warns Dr. Père Domingo, internist at Sant Pau hospital.

This is precisely the great danger of the fourth wave: that the data will start to increase with a very low percentage of vaccination in people between the ages of 60 and 80, precisely those most likely to suffer severely from the disease.