This is the new training and employment program aimed at promoting young talents in the innovation sector.

The CIRCE Academy, lasting two years, will train young talents in the Technological Pole while acquiring new skills thanks to a postgraduate diploma in business management in an international business school.

The CIRCE Technology Center is launching the first edition of CIRCE Academy, a comprehensive two-year program that will allow young talents to train in the technology center while acquiring new skills and knowledge through a postgraduate degree specializing in business management. company in an international business school.

Through the program, participants will be involved in learning to work within CIRCE in any field or unit, which will allow new members to assume different levels of responsibility and develop their capacity for innovation. This, together with the completion of a specialized postgraduate course, will make it easier for them to cover all the aspects necessary to develop a global vision, opting for a solid professional growth within CIRCE.

In the first year, those selected will complete a one-year paid internship at CIRCE’s headquarters in Zaragoza and complete the first year of the Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management from an international business school. In the second year, CIRCE will offer those selected a one-year internship contract and the second cycle of postgraduate studies in business management.

The profiles sought to benefit from this program are recent graduates or students failing to present the TFG of mainly technical diplomas which cover the needs of the two areas of CIRCE activity (Industry, Circular economy, Electrical network infrastructure, Electronic systems, etc. Smart Grids, ICT Integration) and its corporate units (Economic-Financial, People, Communication and Marketing, Market Development).

Those interested in being part of the first edition of CIRCE Academy, which will start in September, can now submit their application via this link.

