This is the receipt they give to those who need a permit to work

Published: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 11:29 AM

The elections in Madrid take place on a working day, which made the election day start with long queues. And it is that a lot of people came to vote before leaving for their work.

All those who have had to request authorization at their workplace have supporting documents which are filled in by the president of each polling station. A document that we show you on these lines.

This receipt contains information about the name of the voter, the location of the electoral college and the date. In addition, relevant information is also collected in case you could not exercise your right to vote at that time due to lack of documentation or problems with the polling station.

This document can be found at each polling station and must be requested from the president of the polling station to be completed.