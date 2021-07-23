“This is the result of the lack of access to vaccines”

Madrid

New mess between the central government and the Community of Madrid; again, for vaccinations. On Friday, Health Minister Carolina Darias was surprised by complaints from the executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso that they did not have enough vaccines to complete the guidelines.

In this sense, the Minister of Health assured that “all the Autonomous Communities know in advance the doses they will receive”, which is why they should not have storage problems. Some statements that have generated deep unease among Madrid Health, to the point that adviser Enrique Ruiz Escudero has pointed the finger at the government as responsible for the fifth wave of coronavirus from which Spain is suffering.

“If the government had acted with the loyalty it is trying to convey, it would not have made this vaccination campaign a competition that is increasingly competitive. The government’s mission is to provide vaccines. This fifth wave is the result of the lack of access to vaccines when we could have had them ”, retorted the leader during the press conference to take stock of the epidemiological situation of the community.

In this sense, Escudero assures not to be surprised that “the minister always makes value judgments on what the autonomous communities decide”. Por su parte, Darias, en una entrevista con Onda Cero, ha remarked that “siempre” se han hecho proyecciones con los gobiernos autonómicos de las dosis a recibir, aunque subraya that “algunas lo han hecho excelente” good”. Faced with this, he says, referring to the lack of dose: “Is it not surprising that this does not happen to other Autonomous Communities?

Escudero responds to Darias after anticipating more doses likely to be needed

At the same press conference, Ruiz Escudero criticized Darias’ statements on another vaccine-related topic: the almost imminent possibility that a third dose of Pfizer and Moderna injections will have to be used in the future.

Thus, following the words of the minister, the adviser criticized the speech on the third doses while the vaccination of the general population is not yet finished: “Before talking about the third dose, think of the hundreds of thousands of Madrid residents who are ‘they have neither the first nor the second, ”he condemned in his message to the head of Health.