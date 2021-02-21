This is the Spanish “vacuum cleaner” that detects the amount of COVID in the air in the street

Publication: Sunday, February 21, 2021 3:25 PM

A “high vacuum” measuring device that detects SARS-CoV-2 in the air. This is what researchers from the Universitat Jaume I have placed in Valencia and Castellón, which explain to us how it works.

Vicente Esteve, a chemistry professor at the university, claims that the air enters through this meter, passing through a filter on which a PCR test will be performed to check the viral load at the exact spot where it was placed.

It will be a kind of traffic light for the suspended viral load, with green being the cleanest point and red being the danger indicator. The objective, as Juana María Delgado, a researcher at the University, puts it, is “to explore the time that elapses from the appearance of aerosols in the environment until the appearance of epidemics”.

And will air analysis be another early indicator of future epidemics, just like sewage. To measure the presence of COVID in closed spaces, a sensor has also been created that has specific antibodies that detect SARS-CoV-2.

Sergi Morais, professor at the Polytechnic University of Valencia, calls it a “virusometer” because the idea is that it sets off an alarm signal if a significant viral load is detected in the environment. Designed for restaurants, homes or transport, it is in the test phase waiting to be marketed.