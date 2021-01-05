This is the vaccination rate against the coronavirus that the autonomous communities carry

Publication: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 8:01 PM

Of the 743,925 doses that were distributed among the different Autonomous Communities, only 139,339 were administered, which represents 18.7% (while the day before it was 11.5%) of the Pfizer vaccines available in Spain, according to the data. updates provided by the Department of Health.

Asturias lead with 54.3% of the doses administered, while Cantabria and Madrid continue to tail, which provided just over 5% of the doses they received. Ceuta, along with the Principality of Asturias, is the one that administered the most vaccines among those it received, 51.4%.

Extremadura (8.3%), Catalonia (9.3%) and La Rioja (9.9%) are the other three communities that do not exceed 10% of the doses administered compared to those delivered.

These regions are followed by Castilla-La Mancha (11.5%), Aragon (12.6%), Valencian Community (14.0%), Basque Country (17.6%) and Murcia (19.3%), with vaccination rates below 20%.

Better data are those reported by the Balearic Islands, with 20.7% of the doses administered, the Canary Islands (21.2%), Navarre (22.4%), Andalusia (28.7%), Castile and León and Galicia (with 32.0% each) and Melilla (33.9%).