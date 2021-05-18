This is the vaccine that will suit you according to your age group

Updated: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 8:35 AM

Published on: 05/18/2021 8:34 AM

Vaccination in Spain is affecting more and more age groups. Although almost everyone over 60 has had the first puncture (92%), from June new bands are entering the plan: people between 40 and 49 will start being vaccinated in areas like the Andalusia, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Valencian Community, Castilla y León or Madrid, among others.

Separately, another community, such as Castilla-La Mancha, has already announced that next month the vaccination of people aged 30 to 39 will begin. Now what vaccine will they get? The government’s vaccination plan has also undergone multiple changes in recent months, due to variability in the number of doses.

Pfizer and Moderna were the main antidotes for immunizing the most vulnerable, as well as frontline health workers. But others have entered such as AstraZeneca (first for those under 55, then up to 65 and now only for those over 60), and Janssen, who at first was only for people of over 70 years old, although recently it has again increased its range. of the application. Here is the vaccine you will need to get depending on your age group:

From 60 years old

As we said, the large part of this group has already started their vaccination, while 98.8% of those over 80 are already fully vaccinated. Pfizer and Moderna were used there. The over 70s were also immunized with this vial and a small part with Janssen.

However, those who are between 60 and 69 years old, for the most part, are vaccinated with AstraZeneca. This group will receive, without hoping for any surprises, its second dose, unlike the nearly 2 million Spaniards whose entire guideline is in doubt, and for whom Health will now make a decision.

50 to 59 years old

This group, since last week, has a new antidote: the Janssen injection, the first single dose against the coronavirus. Due to the characteristics of this vaccine, it is particularly useful to vaccinate people with reduced mobility (since at a given dose, a person vaccinated). However, the expected new shipment, which in the remainder of the quarter will leave up to five million vials, will now be used primarily by people aged 50 to 59.

However, other people, considered vulnerable, have also joined this group, such as the homeless, seasonal workers, migrants in an irregular administrative situation or people with disabilities. Plus, those over 50 and under 60 will continue to get Moderna and Pfizer. The latter, the most abundant, since it is only in June that the CCAA expects to receive 13 million of this vaccine.

The rest of the groups up to 49 years old

Regarding these groups, doubts remain, as so far they have received very few doses. To get an idea, only 12.3% of people between the ages of 25 and 25 and 49 suffered the first puncture. And this number, for people aged 16 to 17, is negligible: only 0.2% have started their vaccination.

Taking this into account, the current vaccination strategy foresees only two vaccines for people aged 16 to 49: Pfizer and Moderna. This is because AstraZeneca is only for people aged 60 to 69 (in the absence of a decision for the second dose of essential workers, such as teachers or the police). And Janssen, although it has expanded its range to those between 50 and 59, for now it cannot be given to those under that age.

Along with this, it should be remembered that people under the age of 16 still do not have an approved vaccine. However, that could change in the coming months: On May 11, the United States authorized the use of Pfizer in those over 12 years old, and the EMA is already evaluating that it can be used in those between 12 and 12 years old. 15 years old. Also, Pfizer adds another possibility: in October, BioNTech could have developed an injection for babies up to 6 months.

However, in any case, any of these vials must be approved by the European Medicines Agency, which is why, for the moment, the current ranges are maintained: Pfizer and Moderna for the population over 16 years as a whole, AstraZeneca for seniors. 60 and Janssen from 50, all with one goal in mind: to obtain collective immunity in August.