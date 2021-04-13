This is the website where people over 69 can make an appointment to get vaccinated in Catalonia

Updated: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 11:12 AM

Published on: 04/13.2021 11:11

New stage of vaccination in Catalonia. The Ministry of Health is already sending messages, more than 40,000 SMS since Monday afternoon, to people born in 1952, or 69 years old, who can now make an appointment to be vaccinated via this site.

The vaccination call begins with the oldest people according to the year of birth, in this case for the population born in 1952 and goes back to those born in 1955.

People born in 1952 will be vaccinated with doses of AstraZeneca, while Janssen’s new immunogen, which will start arriving on Wednesday, will be reserved for people between the ages of 70 and 79 and the homeless.

If the schedules, days or vaccination points are already full, the Ministry of Health recommends trying again on the following days. And they emphasize the importance of updating personal data (phone, mobile and e-mail) in the database of the Catalan health system. These data can be modified on the My Health site.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has also launched a specific web page so that all migrants who do not have a health card or identification document for health coverage and who wish to receive the vaccine can register.

On this site, it is indicated that the data provided via the form to be completed can be verified for verification using the “information systems resulting from the request” and will not result in the direct obtaining of the health card. .