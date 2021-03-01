This is the young woman arrested for burning a Guàrdia Urbana van with agents inside during the demonstrations in Barcelona

Publication: Monday, March 1, 2021 11:09

Young, Italian, of origin and belonging to the anti-capitalist movement of the transalpine country. This is the profile of the woman who was detained for allegedly participating in the burning of a Guàrdia Urbana van.

This act of vandalism, which, according to the testimony of the police, could have caused the death of an agent, took place last weekend in Barcelona during demonstrations demanding the freedom of Pablo Hasél. A group of ultras burned the vehicle with officers inside, who eventually managed to escape on their own.

Those arrested for participating in the unrest have already been brought to justice, and the prosecutor’s office has met with the police headquarters to discuss what happened.

Journalist Carlos Quílez explained on LaSexta that the arrest of this young Italian “would show that we are facing an effect called upon to young people from other countries”. As detailed, these groups “are twinned at European level and at the top would be the Greeks”.

These acts of violence have been going on for about two weeks, since rapper Pablo Hasél entered prison for insulting the crown and institutions and praising terrorism. The most violent riots take place in several towns in Catalonia.