This is what former WHO director López Acuña would say to his son to convince him of the vaccines

Posted: Saturday April 10, 2021 6:06 PM

Daniel López Acuña, epidemiologist and former director of WHO, sends a message of “security and tranquility”. In his speech on LaSexta Noticias, he defends that the AstraZeneca vaccine, like the rest of the approved vaccines that are administered, is “safe and effective”.

He qualifies the thromboses detected as “very rare” and insists: the vaccine is “perfectly safe”. “There should be no age limit and people who received the first dose of AstraZeneca should receive the second,” says López Acuña.

To this vision, he adds: “We should not have the discomfort which is caused by this tension by this extremely rare phenomenon, which does not imply more risk than the benefit that we have to be vaccinated.” In other words, a closed defense of the AstraZeneca vaccine, confessing what he would say to his relatives in case of doubt, as can be seen in the video.

“You should not be afraid of this vaccine. It does not produce side effects on a regular basis; what it has produced is very rare, it is more common to have episodes of thrombosis if you take contraceptives or this is the same risk if you take heparin before a phenomenon causing insecurity.