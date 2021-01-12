This is what it looks like from a plane after passing ‘Filomena’

Updated: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 1:24 PM

Published on: 12.01.2021 13:19

This is how Barajas deals with the ravages of “Filomena”: large expanses of snow and clean roads and two large runways prepared for landing. The images come directly from the cockpit of one of the 20 planes that managed to reach the base in Madrid on Tuesday.

In the video, you can see the effects of the snowfall in the center of the peninsula: large areas of snow change until the first urban centers appear and the plane approaches the runway.

From the ship you can see the long extension cleared by EMU and Aena troops, ready to disembark the planes. The time-lapse video clearly shows the state of the Madrid base after “Filomena”. Even today, the airport cannot continue with its usual activity.