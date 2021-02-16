This is what Xbox Cloud Gaming looks like on the web – Microsofters

Faced with Apple’s refusal to accept video game streaming platforms on iOS, companies have changed their strategy. Instead of depending on the iOS store, they will depend on the browser. Now Microsoft has started testing xCloud or Xbox Cloud Gaming in the browser. Employees are now testing a web version of xCloud before launching a public preview. The service allows Xbox gamers to access their games through a browser and open xCloud to work on devices such as iPhones and iPads.

Microsoft is preparing to launch Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS and PC

Just as xCloud currently works on Android tablets and phones, the web version includes a simple launcher with recommendations for games. In addition to the ability to resume recently played titles and access all cloud games available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Once you start a game, it will run in full screen and you will need a controller to play Xbox games streamed through the browser.

At this time, we don’t know what resolution Microsoft will deliver the games at. However, the fact that they used the Xbox One S on their servers limits this resolution to a maximum of FullHD. It won’t be until later when 4K streaming arrives. That same year, Microsoft wants to upgrade its servers to Xbox Series X components this year.

On the other hand, Microsoft plans to include the PC variant in this web version of xCloud. The web version currently appears to be limited to Chromium browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, as does Google’s Stadia service. Microsoft is planning some sort of public preview of xCloud via the web in the spring. This will be the one that determines the status and next steps for Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS.