“this-is-worse-than-the-pandemic”:-a-morning-in-the-health-center-that-heals-the-wounds-of-the-volcano

“I’m terrible, son,” says Maria, from health center of Los Llanos de Aridane. “I have lost everything.” He prefers not to give more details. The entrance room of the ambulatory is full of people and has a thin layer of ash, which a worker sweeps up every so often. Half of the chairs have cellophane crosses to prevent them from being used by the covid – 19, but there are people sitting in several of them as well. The rest queue in front of the administrative posts.

To alleviate the situation, the Ministry of Health of the Canary Islands Government has launched an Immediate Action Health Strategy for the island of La Palma , which was presented this Friday by the counselor, Blas Trujillo, and the director of the Canary Islands Health Service, Conrado Domínguez and to which EL PAÍS has had access. This plan foresees applying specific measures of assistance, organization, infrastructure and psychological assistance for citizens. “There is a catastrophic situation on the island,” says the text

One of the workers at the counter at the Los Llanos de Aridane health center is Guillermo González, from 48 years. “My grandmother, my mother, my brother, my sister and my aunt have lost their home. I am evicted and we will see if the lava reaches mine ”. It is the “first line” for the neighbors who go to the health center, “the first place where they collapse when they come, where they start to cry; the other day a girl who had lost her home collapsed on us ”. Beside him, at the counter, he jokes with a patient Ángeles Remedios, an administrator of 60 years. “You have to try to encourage people,” he says. Later, in private, he begins to cry remembering what his job was during 12 years: “I was in Todoque’s office, which has destroyed the volcano.” He misses it a lot. “Today I have been able to listen to a man who has lost his home, I have stopped 15 minutes to vent. He has thanked me very much. ”

That is the main job that health center professionals have done since the eruption began: listening. “It’s the best we can do for them,” explains María Victoria Sánchez, a doctor of 63 years. After more than three decades in this clinic, his work has changed radically since 19 of September. “People come to release what they have inside, to complain. Before they came to have their throats checked and now to tell you that their house has been swallowed up by lava ”. Sánchez assures that the main health problem derived from the eruption is the mental health condition: “I have prescribed more antidepressants and anxiolytics in these weeks than in a whole year.” The vast majority of those patients had no history of mental health. “This is worsening hypertension, diabetes, many chronic diseases. The anxiety is greater due to the uncertainty, when the lava is about to destroy the house, but it does not finish arriving. It’s like when a family member is terminally ill, that death is almost a relief because that way they stop suffering. ”

Anxiety pictures are the new pandemic on the island. More and more people need sick leave because they simply “can’t go to work because they cry all day.” This “affects not only people who have lost their homes, but also many others whose lives have been turned upside down. There is a lot of insomnia, both because of the general concern and because of the earthquakes and the constant noise of the volcano ”. Among the medical personnel there are also many casualties, which makes their work even more difficult. Public Administrations have set up teams of specific psychologists to attend to this emergency, “but patients want to talk to their usual doctors, to share whatever with those they know.”

“Pathologies in around mental health they will grow ”, emphasizes Conrado Domínguez. “This is a catastrophic situation in which there are people who have lost everything. Facing this situation is key ”. To this end, the Canarian Government has implemented a home mental health assistance service, to go to the temporary homes of the evacuees, the mental health unit in Los Llanos has been reinforced and a mental care unit has been created for citizens and the toilets who have lost their belongings. For this, Domínguez assures, new mental health professionals will be hired and personnel from other islands will be brought in.

Uzziel, María Victoria and Ángeles, in a window of the ambulatory. Luis Sevillano

The other main condition caused by the volcano is that suffered by patients with respiratory problems: “In people without pathologies there are not many problems, but in those with breathing difficulties it is more complicated. There are more respiratory insufficiencies, infections, allergic processes, a dry cough that does not let you sleep. This comes from being all day sucking ash ”. Sánchez assures that many of these people are choosing not to leave the house: “We have many neighbors who do not dare to set foot on the street, they are extremely worried. There are many older people who have not left home since the beginning of the eruption ”. The ash is also irritating the eyes: “They give more problems for handling them trying to remove it than the sand itself. He comes out with a little water. ”

The self-confinement of many palm trees reminds Sánchez of the worst moment of the coronavirus pandemic. However, he believes that this crisis is being even more damaging for the island: “I thought that this was the worst thing I was going to experience in my job, but this is worse. You feel powerless, you can’t do anything. You can only wait for the volcano to go out. With the covid at least you could put on the mask and avoid meetings. Now are you going to ask that of people who have lost their homes and who are nine in an apartment for three? What open the windows, when your house fills with ashes? The health center doctor warns of an increase in coronavirus infections, although they are far from worrying levels: the incidence of the virus has gone from two cases per 100. 12 inhabitants in the last two weeks on 26 from October to 40 this Wednesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic 19 people have died from covid in La Palma, an island of something more than 80. 000 population. “We need more resources to face this emergency. I hope the politicians do not forget everything they have promised ”, he concludes.

Samuel Hernández, deputy director of Primary Care for the western region (where Los Llanos is located), agrees with his partner : “The worst thing about this situation is that there is no way to appease it. We do not have control measures as with the coronavirus ”. Another side effect of the eruption is that it has complicated the vaccination campaign on the island. “It was already highly automated, but there are many people who have changed their address and we have to locate them,” explains Uzziel Pérez (40 years), liaison nurse. This position consists of being the reference for the most complex patients, that is, bedridden, terminal and with reduced mobility. “It has been even more difficult for them to flee from their homes. Imagine that all you have left in life is the idea of ​​dying in peace at home and losing that. ”

Government Plans to improve health care

“Our goal is to anticipate the potential negative effects of the volcanic eruption”, says the director of the Canary Service of health. “The palm trees continue to need dialysis or rehabilitation. Before they had these services next to home, now many have to move to the other side of the island. This has been an organizational challenge ”. To face this, investments have been made in ambulances, in diagnostic, radiology and CT equipment, contemplated in the budgets of 2022.

The Government of the Canary Islands has announced, in turn, an Emergency Plan for Disasters, which establishes the chain of care for any patient from the affected area to the final destination. This document classifies disasters into three levels: level 1 (green alert), level 2 (yellow alert) and level 3 (red alert). In each of them, the necessary devices will be activated, both for Primary Care and for hospitals.

Canarias claims the Public Health Agency

The Government is preparing a law that will give rise to the State Center for Public Health, a newly created body that will be born with all the ballots to inaugurate the plan to decentralize institutions and distribute headquarters in cities other than Madrid and Barcelona. This center will house a future Public Health Agency, which will integrate epidemiological surveillance and response to threats such as Covid, as well as to give scientific and technical advice, evaluate health policies and coordinate the different levels of administration in this matter.

The director of the Canary Islands Health Service, Conrado Domínguez, has called for the implementation of this new body for the Canary Islands. “Circumstances occur due to geographical location, because it is located next to Africa, due to migratory pressure”; has explained to EL PAÍS. “The islands are the perfect place”.