this legislature will pave the way for independence

Friday, March 12, 2021

Published on: 12.03.2021 17:51

Catalonia faced the first session held in Parliament with the triumph of Laura Borràs without surprise. Almost a month after the independence movement’s victory in the 14F elections – despite the success of the so-called “ Illa effect ” – the candidate of Junts per Catalunya and recognized right-hand man of Carles Puigdemont was elected president of the chamber with 64 votes for SVP, those corresponding to your party and to the ERC. A victory with which Eva Granados (PSC) imposed herself, but which she obtained by a simple majority, in the second round, because she did not reach the necessary support in the first. The CUP ultimately opted for a blank vote, tying its decision to alleged corruption crimes for which Borràs is under investigation.

A few minutes before being elected in an act carried out in an unusual place, the Auditorium of the Parlament, to comply with the anti-COVID security protocol, Borràs had already wanted to send a strong and clear message, completely in the tradition previous election speeches. . in the elections: Catalonia will move towards independence. “The legislature that we have started – the XIII – marks a turning point: to move towards the independence of Catalonia because more than half of the Catalans have decided to do it”, specified the president of the Parliament, adding: “My work is to continue the work done by former President Carme Forcadell where she left off. ”We congratulate, however, that he did not pay Roger Torrent, his predecessor in the House.

He thus assumes the defense of the sovereignty of the Catalan institution against a possible “interference” from a State which, as he denounced, does not want to negotiate: “The Spanish State has not only renounced dialogue , he’s ready to decide what or what others can’t talk about. And I want to say very clearly from this first moment that as long as I am President of this House, this will not happen. “A speech that did not like the other formations of the camera; Among them, the citizens, who left the session because of the statements of Borràs.” The contempt of most of the Catalans and of the institutions continues, “then criticized the spokesperson for the Orange party in Catalonia, Carles Carrizosa.

The intervention of Borràs in the ranks of the Catalan Popular Party did not please anything. Her spokesperson, Alejandro Fernández, has brought severe accusations against her, assuring that “she does not meet the minimum conditions required of a person who must play such a relevant institutional representation role”. In this sense, he regretted that the new Speaker of Parliament offered “a sectarian discourse with a component of clear rejection of people who do not share his ideas”, using “surreal and deeply vain” words, and criticized the fact that he referred to exemplarity when “it is attributed to an alleged splitting of contracts”.

With the triumph of Borràs, the independence movement took control of five of the seven presidents of the Table of the House, which was decided at the start of the session and was composed as follows: Anna Caula (ERC) as the first vice-president, Eva Granados (PSC) as second vice-president, Ferran Pedret (PSC) as first secretary, Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas (JxCat) as second secretary, Pau Juvillà (CUP) as third secretary and Ruben Wagensberg (ERC) as fourth secretary. The Socialists therefore have two members, and this is the first time that the CUP has participated in a Table whose composition was quick to criticize Vox. The member of the far-right formation Ignacio Garriga criticized the Cs and the PPC for not supporting his candidacy, and claimed that they had “usurped” a position which “de facto” belonged to his party because it was the fourth force. politics during elections.

Now, to form a new government, the clock sets the date of the inauguration: March 26, in two weeks. In this context, Puigdemont warns that the agreements of the table are not a sign that “it is a fact that they will be understood to govern”. This is how the former Catalan president expressed himself in an interview with ‘El Punt Avui’, where he also assured that the objective of the Spanish justice was “to interfere in the free decision of the Parliament of Catalonia. “, while ensuring” it is not a question of distributing the councils, but of knowing what to devote these 52% of votes to the next four years.

A warning also issued by the CUP. “We must make it clear that our votes are not a blank check,” said Dolors Sabater, CUP candidate for the Generalitat. The common point is that Aragonès will be the candidate for a nomination from which Salvador Illa did not resign because he won the elections. “From there, the president, after the round of consultations, will assess whether it is appropriate and I suppose she will explain the decision she takes and justify it,” said the leader of the Catalan Socialists. The nomination session will also be held in the Auditorium. If the first attempt fails, Parliament will have exactly two months to search for a president before the elections can be automatically called again.