“This man is pure hatred and he would like to see his political opponents like me in prison”

Publication: Monday March 22, 2021 3:24 PM

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, responded on Monday to the insinuations of the vice-president and secretary general of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, that if they investigated her, she would end up in prison: “This man is pure hate and he would like to see his political opponents like me in jail. “

For the PP candidate in the May 4 elections, it is very good “in the governments of other countries where they are leading”. In addition, Ayuso deplored the fact that the second vice-president, Unidos Podemos candidate for the presidency of the Community, defends that “the political environment of ETA” takes to the streets.

“The adversaries in prison and these people on the streets. That’s how he sees politics,” Ayuso criticized in an interview with Antena 3.

“All the PP secretaries general have been indicted and it is possible that when Ayuso is investigated he will be indicted and end up in prison. They represent a danger,” the current official said last week. second vice president, who influenced her formation, although she is “weaker now”, she continues to have the potential to wrest the presidency from the popular.

The leader of the PP has been very harsh against Iglesias, whom she defined as “charged with hatred, resentment and runs a program that also encourages squats, expropriation and paving of streets, burning streets, shops. .. as we saw. weeks ago and how they tried this weekend “.

Regarding this case, the mayor of Madrid and spokesman for the PP, José Luis Martínez Almeida, also spoke, who assured that Iglesias “would be indicted if it is not because he is calibrated “. “He is much closer to prison than Ayuso will be in his entire life,” he said bluntly.