this-season-there-have-been-560-major-bullfighting-festivals,-70%-compared-to-2019

In Spanish bullring, a 70% of the bullfighting activity of the year prior to the pandemic. And this despite the sanitary restrictions applied to most of the festivities organized from March to October 2021.

In total, and in the absence of the one announced for the next day 13, this season that is ending they have been held in Spain 560 major festivities (bullfights, bullfights with picadors and rejoneo festivities). That is, exactly one 70, 74% of 793 registered in 2019, which represents an increase of 84% compared to the only 88 held in 2020.

But, although a large part of the 15. 000 direct jobs canceled by the pandemic, these figures do not correspond to a parallel economic recovery, since until October the places have seen their capacity and profitability considerably limited. This caused companies in the areas with the highest organizational costs to renounce opening them to the public.

This has been the case, for the second year in a row, of such decisive fairs as that of San Isidro in Madrid , the General Bullfights of Bilbao, the Fallas of Valencia, the Sanfermines of Pamplona or that of the Pilar of Zaragoza. Meanwhile, in Seville they had to be postponed to September, and with a 60% of the capacity, the bullfights planned for the return of the bulls to the Maestranza in the month of April.

In fact, given this forced reduction in income at the box office, a good number of the festivities of the Spanish bullfighting season have been carried out thanks to the contributions of television broadcasts or the collaboration of several autonomous communities with the Toro de Lidia Foundation.

This entity, which brings together representatives from all fields of bullfighting For his promotion, in addition to some bullfights he has organized 32 bullfights with picadores in different competitions. It has covered up to 20% of the total of these festivities of promotion in a year in which the Town Councils have not announced the traditional Arnedo, Arganda, Algemesí or Calasparra fairs.

In the whole of the Spanish map, the autonomous community with the highest bullfighting activity during 2021, with 124 shows in its balance, has been Castilla-La Mancha, followed by Castilla y León (119), Andalusia (116) and Madrid (95), adding between the four the 81% of the global, since, except in Extremadura, in none of The rest have gone beyond twenty celebrations.

However, and although in some cases it has been testimonial, the bullfighting festivities have been able to return this season to communities that did not celebrate any in 2020, in the case of Aragon, Navarra, the Basque Country, the Valencian Community, Murcia, Cantabria and Asturias, or even Madrid, where the pandemic ia led the authorities to disavow them all last year, after the Valdemorillo fair.

The breakdown of celebrations greater than 2021 in Spanish arenas shows a total of 320 bullfights (80 of which took place in Andalusia) against the 399 of 2019, which implies a recovery of the 80%; and of 158 bullfights with picadors (a 66% of the 238 of the year prior to the pandemic), field in which the Community of Madrid was the leader with 44.

It is also noteworthy that, among all those bullfights and bullfights plus the 82 rejoneo shows (34 of them in Castilla y León), a 76% has been held in cosos third category. Only 28 have taken place in first class places, five bullfights and one of rejones.

More celebrations have taken place, on the other hand, in second-class places, especially in the capitals of Andalusia and Castilla y León, thanks to the recovery, although reduced in number, of their traditional fairs by the most active private companies: Tauroemoción, Functions Taurinas and Lances de Futuro.

As for France, whose data are usually added to those of Spain when it comes to balances each season, the recovery of the bullfighting business has been similar, around a 68%, with the celebration in Gallic arenas of 71 shows (46 bullfights, 21 novilladas and 4 rejones festivities), in front of the 105 of 2019 .