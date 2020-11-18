This ThanksGiving Day After Covid 19 Pandemic Will Give A Great Relief To Newbies In The Healthcare Industry

We have seen how COVID-19 has changed the fate of many companies in the healthcare industry. Most solo practitioners, medical practices, DME supplying companies, small-size medical billing companies, and many others have had been under a great struggle to run their operations and address claims related concerns. Some of them had to shut down their business completely.

Recognizing the greatness of the efforts rendered by the entire healthcare industry and as a concern of gratitude, 24/7 Medical Billing Services is on an urge to provide every other vertical in the healthcare sector with amazing offers on behalf of this Thanks Giving month.

24/7 Medical Billing Services is all set to thank the entire healthcare industry in its own unique way & is on a mission to make these practices happier by boosting their revenue through their expert medical billing services

In addition to 20% discount on the first 3 invoices for the new registrants, the healthcare companies and practices will get the following services as an extended benefit, absolutely at free of cost:

Free Credentialing Services

Free AR Audit

Free Coding Reviews

The company says that these offers will definitely be a hand-in-hand support to healthcare companies that went down financially too low and those practices and practitioners whose medical billing process was completely screwed up due to the number of patients piling up during the initial phase of COVID-19.

What other benefits will be provided by these ThanksGiving Offers –

20% off on first 3 invoices – Upfront saving of 20% amount can be a huge money for re-investment in the companies or practices.

Free Credentialing Services– Enjoy the free credentialing services in just a few quick and easy steps to ensure the validity of all the documents.

Free AR Audit– The Company's AR expert team will analyse the piled-up AR to relieve the stress on blocked money. This effort will bring back huge blocked dollars.

Free Coding Reviews – The Company's ICD-10 expert Coder's team will help to review the coding charts to highlight the denial errors.

The offer looks promising and we want maximum practices to get benefited with this lucrative initiative, said, Mr. Hariharasudan, the CEO of 24/7 Medical Billing Services. Mr.Hariharasudan also mentions that this offer will definitely be a huge savings for new companies established just before the first phase of COVID-19 and will assure them a consistent revenue once signed up with us.

To talk about the company’s place in the industry, it is one of the leading medical billing service providers in the USA and has more than a decade experience dealing with accurate claims submission & denials management and an expert in revenue management cycle. It offers a wide range of medical billing services and writes a new meaning for medical billing and coding in the books of healthcare.

We have observed some of the top notch qualities and areas that 24/7 Medical Billing Services excels at, and the 24/7 team says that these factors can convince their clients on “why 24/7 Medical Billing Services?”

Highly skilled and vast expertise in medical and DME billing

Simple and hassle-free on-boarding process for new clients

Excellent management of rejected and pending claims, and ageing accounts receivables

Seamless and transparent communication at every step of medical billing process

Dedicated, experienced, and certified billing and coding team for your DME facility with high-end supervision from every aspect of your claim

Instant and real-time response to your queries and clarifications

This Thanks Giving offer will be valid only till 30th of November 2020 & the interested personnel’s can grab this with a simple registration process. 24/7 Medical Billing Services also believes that healthcare companies that are smart enough to handle revenue crunch at this time will definitely become our new clients and experience a new season in medical billing and coding.

