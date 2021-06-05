This weekend in Toulouse, immerse yourself in the world of bonsai at the Georges Labit Museum – ScoopCube

the essentials Whether you are a bonsai lover or just curious, you should definitely visit the Labit Museum this weekend. The club “Bonsai Toulouse” is organizing an exhibition there.

In his garden in Lardenne, to the west of Toulouse, Gabriel Gardelle has around a hundred bonsai trees. A tiny part of his miniature trees, “between five and eight”, will be exhibited this weekend in the aisles of the Georges Labit Museum in Toulouse. Philippe Jacob, also bonsaï ka – a follower of bonsaï – will also bring five of his forty private collections with him. The two men are part of the “Bonsai Toulouse” club, which organizes workshops in the Soupetard cultural center and in the Barry Hall to learn how these small trees are worked and shaped. That weekend, the twenty members of the club decided to organize this exhibition by putting together some of their finest pieces.

Trained by Japanese masters

Gabriel and Philippe have a passion for bonsai, both of which have been trained by Japanese masters for many years. Philippe also made his final trip to Japan, because Gabriel has already visited the land of the rising sun six times. He specializes in the miniaturization of camellias, the Japanese even made him an honorary member of the Higo Bonsai Society in 2018, if he knows his way around! The love story between Gabriel Gardelle and the Bonsas began “a long time ago. The day we buy one we know that a few years later we will have fifty! “He’s slipping.

Since growing a tree in a very small pot is not for everyone, the members of the “Bonsai Toulouse” club invited professional Olivier Barreau to the Georges Labit Museum this weekend. “Watering, exposing, repotting, pruning roots, fertilizing and exchanging cuttings, these are exactly the techniques that you learn in a club,” adds Philippe Jacob. . The latter has a preference for miniature olive trees, of which he owns several specimens, “because it is a tree adapted to our region, as well as the cherry tree of St. Lucia”.

To get a bonsai, we can start from a seed, cutting or tree bought in a nursery or taken from the wild, the branches of which we prune several times in succession according to certain rules until you get a dwarf model. This art has been practiced in Asia for millennia. “The Chinese were probably the first to grow trees. The Japanese then brought their styles and codes with them. At home, a bonsai must not exceed 1m10, ”conclude our two enthusiasts.