Publication: Friday, December 11, 2020 3:24 PM

Isabel Zendal is starting to receive her first patients and has already started delivering a document to refer patients with coronavirus to other hospitals to the new pandemic center.

laSexta had access to this document, which was given to the workers at Severo Ochoa in Leganés so that they could send it to these patients and their families. It lists the “reasons why you were recommended to join” Zendal.

In the text, the center promises that it “has highly qualified professionals specially trained in the management” of COVID-19, as well as “the most advanced technology”.

In addition, it emphasizes that its health workers – around 100 volunteers and the rest, forced transfers from other hospitals – have “knowledge and experience that affects the provision of highly effective and quality care”.

Precisely this Friday, the Deputy Minister of Public Health of the Community, Antonio Zapatero, explained that there is a protocol for candidate patients, “on the basis of a series of clinical profiles and on a voluntary basis” , be transferred to the new pandemic hospital. , “Directly from the emergency services” of other centers in Madrid.

“Your needs are at the center and the center of our structure and our care”, promises the hospital in its note, in which it assures that this “will allow you to obtain adequate care” which “will facilitate your speedy recovery”.

In addition, it claims to have “more than 1,000 hospital beds”, while it has so far launched only 240. The rest, as the regional executive has reiterated in recent weeks, will be gradually rolled out.

Walking areas and tablets

The patient document also argues that Zendal is reducing the impact of the pandemic on the management of other conditions, citing cancer diagnosis, elective surgical illnesses and diagnostic tests. In addition, he defends that by grouping all infected patients in the same hospital, “potential infections of other patients during hospitalization” are avoided.

On the other hand, he underlines the existence of “exclusive circulation zones for patients where they can walk” and underlines that, “as a rule”, visits will not be authorized, although he points out that the hospital has tablets and free Wi-Fi so they can communicate with their families.

You can read the full document here: