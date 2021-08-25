this will be the future of in-company training

After this year and a half, characterized mainly by the launch of hybrid training, an educational model in which some people follow face-to-face lessons, while others join the class virtually from their home or elsewhere. has been adapted so that educators transmit their knowledge at the same time to distance and face-to-face students. Additionally, to allow the inclusion of asynchronous learning elements, such as exercises and, in some cases, pre-recorded video instructions, to support training sessions.

And it is that blended learning has highlighted a series of advantages, currently perfectly contrasted, because it is that this training is more accessible for many employees, creating a flexible learning experience, allowing the student to physically attend the classroom or follow the class online, depending on your situation.

Another advantage is that it has given students greater freedom to explore and navigate, finding more independence and control in their educational process. “Contrary to what one might think, this often helps to increase the motivation of the students, who see how the obligation to do certain tasks is replaced by the curiosity, which stems from the fact that it is they who develop this part of the When a student learns out of curiosity, the retention of what they have learned increases dramatically, thus increasing the success of the training model, ”says Pablo Lobato, CEO of SmartMind.

In addition, blended training makes more efficient use of resources, so that it can significantly increase the student base. This allows for greater ease of access to quality training, “not only by breaking the limits of physical presence, but also by economic limits,” explains Lobato.

However, the biggest advantage of hybrid training models is that they create the possibility of synchronous communication between trainer and learner, regardless of where each is located. Few learning experiences match the immediacy and intimacy of in-person academic discussions. The face-to-face aspect of hybrid training benefits from the possibility of real-time engagement. Students do not consume videos of the trainer online, but speak to the trainer in real time via videoconference, allowing them to ask questions in real time or create constructive face-to-face discussions, thus keeping, practically intact, the main element of face-to-face education in digital environments.

According to Pablo Lobato, “to be successful in creating a blended learning environment, we need to make sure that a series of aspects are working properly, because if communication between teacher and students fails, the model breaks down. Therefore, first of all This will be to make sure that the elements necessary for the remote part of the teaching are operational, and that the students have access to them as well. feel comfortable using these elements and that there is not too much friction in the process “.

Once this part is assured and verified, it is essential to clearly define how the hybrid training will unfold. Decide which model to adopt and communicate it very clearly to all students, so that there is no confusion about how the course will be developed. It is the responsibility of the trainer, and if he presents his model well and communicates it correctly to the students, an important part of the success will be ensured.

