This will be the “ rebound effect ” of business training in 2021 … with languages ​​as a fundamental pillar

From Hexagone, a language training consulting firm for businesses, they point out that the decline in in-company training over the past year will lead to a 75% rebound expected for 2021.

Galle Schaefer, Director of Hexagone explains, “The distancing measures and the inability to teach face-to-face generated an immediate reduction in the training provided to workers in the company. However, the interest in receiving training was never lost. gone and today’s workers need more training. “

Many companies were forced to cancel their training and those that were able to go virtual. However, despite the efforts, the workers prefer the face-to-face format.

In the last quarter of 2020, companies began to take an interest in innovative proposals to train their workers. In this interest, language training stands out, since most HRDs declare that it is a fundamental part to project the company beyond borders.

“Companies have started to focus on language training for workers with very specific goals. For example, organizing international product presentations or more technical videoconferences for which specific training in technical English for professionals is necessary, ”explains Galle Schaefer.

In this sense, from Hexagon, they underline that the interest in language training centered on concrete facts that can be valued has increased. A training which is measured more in the medium term and which has an impact on the objectives of each employee of the company.

Language, preferred training

The economic crisis affecting all sectors in all countries has highlighted a preferential need to open up new markets. For this, companies have bet their commercial strategies on the internationalization of companies and for this, language training has become an essential requirement.

“Languages ​​are essential for any internationalization strategy because only by communicating in the local language will it be possible to detect business opportunities. Not only is it the preferred training of workers, but companies themselves. themselves encourage their workers to increase their language level in order to qualify for better positions within the company, ”explains the director of France.

However, the consulting firm detected a training problem. This is the shift from in-class language training to online learning. When this measure is specially motivated by cost savings, it directly affects the results. According to data from Hexagone, 89% of students prefer the face-to-face system for their training, or its current equivalent, which is the virtual classroom.

Currently, face-to-face classes are already provided, but security measures against the virus make them very limited. It is expected that from the second semester of the year this type of course will increase in companies.

With this data, from the business training consultancy, they hope 2021 will be a year when the lost ground in business is recovered. Companies and workers themselves see training as a motivation to improve and progress in their work.

“It is only with good training that it will be possible to increase the productivity of workers, and today more than ever, to detect opportunities in international markets where they can overcome the current economic crisis”, concludes the director of Hexagon.

