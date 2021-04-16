“This year, we will be able to ensure the vaccination of all compatriots”

Friday, April 16, 2021

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, insisted that Spain guarantee access to the vaccine against the coronavirus to all Spaniards “wherever they live”.

“We are facing a great hope, this year we will be able to ensure the vaccination of all our compatriots. It is important that we can give our own answer. I have a lot of hope”, he assured.

During a visit to the HIPRA pharmaceutical plant in Amer, Girona, where a new vaccine against COVID-19 is being studied, Sánchez assured that 87 million doses would arrive in Spain between April and September.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of “the meeting between the public and the private”, an alliance “to ensure that Spain has its own vaccine”.

In this sense, Sánchez remarked that “one of the great lessons that the pandemic has left us is that unity is strength and that we have all been able to work side by side and united to give a unanimous response to the pandemic. “.

During his visit to the pharmaceutical company, the President of the Government was accompanied by Carolina Darias, Minister of Health; Pedro Duque, Minister of Science; and Alba Vergés, Minister of Health of the Generalitat of Catalonia.