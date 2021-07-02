This year, you choose how you want to live the HR Innovation Summit experience: Face-to-face or virtual?

Choose your ticket and live the HR Innovation Summit experience in person (very exclusive) or virtually

This year, you choose how you want to live the HR Innovation Summit experience: Face-to-face or virtual?

The HR Innovation Summit is definitely underway with more innovation than ever. And, as Nacho Villoch says, “when the winds of change blow, some build walls and others build mills.” And since we are more mills than walls, in this still strange 2021 we are committed to recovering the benchmark congress at national and international level in terms of HR and business.

With the intention of organizing an innovative event that adds value to the participants and is, of course, of course, this fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit will be face to face, with an exclusive and limited capacity of 300 participants, so if you want to experience the emotions, sensations and innovation of the congress in person, hurry up and get your ticket.

In addition to all the presentations, conferences, discussion tables and contributions from major international experts, you will also be able to feel the HR Innovation Summita through an innovative experience space and its different corners of fun, disconnection, aperitif. There is no shortage of networking and, after many months without being able to speak face to face, you will have the opportunity to “bump” your elbows and fists and you will be able to discuss with professionals in the sector.

But what if you don’t show up on time? What if you are in another part of the world and cannot move? There is no problem. This year, RRHHDigital will give you the opportunity to live the event in streaming. And is that the hybrid character is also arriving at the HR Innovation Summit.

Neil Harbisson, Bisila Bokoko, Juan Verde, Raquel Roca, Pau Garca Mil, Pilar Llcer, Andrs Ortega, Pilar Rojas, Ibai Martnez, Elisabeth Guitart … todos ellos estn en la cuarta edicin del HR Innovation Summit conformando el mejor panel of speakers History. The aforementioned speakers and many others, will give us the keys to the major trends in today’s world of work and business: technology, innovation, health and well-being, leadership, diversity and inclusion, new ways of working and to communicate, equality, coexistence of generations ….

All this framed within the framework of the benchmark congress in the sector, full of innovation and new sensations and emotions in the first 4.0 event in the human resources sector. And that’s not all because we have many surprises to reveal to you … so stay tuned!

About the HR Innovation Summit

The HR Innovation Summit is the benchmark congress on HR and business innovation, which is being held for the fourth year at the Circulo de Bellas Artes in Madrid. It is organized by RRHHDigital and has a face to face format with different conferences, discussion tables and contributions from major speakers and national or international experts. In addition, the event includes two areas: the Fernando de Rojas theater, where most of the content takes place, and the experiential area, with corners created by and for the enjoyment of the participants.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and in compliance with current health measures and protocols, participation in the event this year will be limited to a maximum capacity of 300 participants in person, which makes this fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit a very exclusive congress. Additionally, the day will be streamed worldwide so that no one anywhere in the world misses a single detail of the most anticipated and disruptive event in business and HR.

A congress that counts, for another year, with EY as main sponsor, and the institutional support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors. In addition, Aon, Cigna, Hastee, Personio and The Adecco Group participate as Gold Sponsors, and Nationale-Nederlanden and Soci only as Silver Sponsors.BMW Madrides is the official vehicle for an event that has also the collaboration of companies such as Vertis, Selecta, Frutality or Barn de Salamanca, among others, Coonices the event agency and Events the official technology supplier.

Do you want to be part of the 4.0 revolution? Get your ticket now!

* You want to know more ? Access the full agenda and find out what they will be talking about at the HR Innovation Summit 2021

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric