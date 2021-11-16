those-expelled-by-the-volcano:-“you-don't-know-how-much-it-hurts-to-leave-la-palma”

“The banana tree is not a tree, it is an herb”, explains Antonio Ríos (42 years), while digging in the ash to discover a small stem that grows at the foot of the main plant, “the mother”. “And the one that is dry next to it is the grandmother, who is the one who gave bananas last year.” He speaks passionately about the fruit that has allowed him to build a life on La Palma: it arrived 13 years from Cádiz, when her eldest daughter was six months old, and her youngest son was born here. “It is 190% palmero”. Ríos worked in a banana packing plant and ran two bushels of banana trees, but the volcano has changed his life. His company fired him (like most of the workforce), one of his bushels has been eaten by lava and the other is isolated, surrounded by incandescent stones. “I don’t want to, and neither do my family, but I’m leaving La Palma”, he says. When the palm trees are asked if they know anyone who is considering leaving the island due to the social crisis unleashed by the volcano, the majority answer affirmatively. “It is something to think about, right? With the one that is falling on us! ”, Says Rocío Pérez (40 years ), which rests on one of the benches in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento de Los Llanos de Aridane. Another thing is to know someone who really leaves: many answer negatively, but others they do know that there are people in these circumstances, despite the fact that not even two months have passed since the eruption began. Those who are aware of more cases are those who deal with many people in their day to day: waiters in the busiest bars, nurses in health centers, teachers in schools … It is an uncomfortable question, which make many neighbors wink. “I don’t like that people are leaving right now. On the other hand, I understand them. If this leaves you without a home or a job, well, what do I know ”, adds Pérez. Ríos was one of those who was left without a job. Of the 65. “Some companies have taken advantage of the ERTE, but others have made staff cuts. No other colleague has left the island, as far as I know, although I have several who are thinking about it, “he says. In October, 483 employees went on strike on La Palma. In October 2020 (ignoring

, a year conditioned by the pandemic), unemployment only grew by 60 persons. And furthermore, 1. 100 people are in ERTE.

The Los Llanos de Aridane City Council, the main municipality in the area, still does not have consolidated data to know how many residents have been removed from the register. And not even this figure would accurately measure the phenomenon, since many residents may have gone to other areas of the island or have left without completing this procedure.

Antonio Ríos, in a banana plantation. Luis Sevillano

“The rest of the colleagues who have stayed on the street are like me, fatal. They are waiting, looking to see what they do based on the aid. It is not normal what they are taking to start up, the bureaucracy should be more agile, ”he criticizes. Ríos leaves La Palma, but does not leave the archipelago: “My wife is a history teacher at a high school. It is temporary and this course was a place in Gran Canaria. The idea was to live on La Palma and for her to come and go. However, as soon as the volcano erupted, we decided that he would go with the children and enroll them there ”. The dismissal of Ríos has sealed the transfer of the whole family to the other Canary Island.

In the case of Ríos, without family ties on the island (his wife is also from Cádiz) and without work, circumstances pushed to move. However, that is not the scenario for everyone who leaves the island. Tahiry Concepción (15 years) goes to Tenerife because the houses of several relatives were buried under the lava. This has led to an unsustainable housing situation: “There are five of us in a house with two rooms.” Part of the family stays on La Palma and the rest (she, her cousin and her grandmother) go to the provincial capital. “My family has not found a rental apartment in Los Llanos or in a nearby town. We have seen something on the other side of La Palma, but for that we are going to Tenerife, where we also have family. It is well communicated, we will come whenever we can ”, he explains.

He has always lived on the pretty island , but the volcano crisis has expelled her: “Thus we disconnect a little from all this, from this air that cannot be breathed. When I went out with my friends we would go to Santa Cruz so as not to be full of ash. I am very sad to leave ”, says this first year high school student. “The change of institute gives me a bit of thing. Here, with all this, we have not advanced the course at all. Almost everything has been online and see how they go there ” , he adds.

“I said that I would not leave even if the island was split in two”

Germán Rodríguez also goes to Tenerife (38 years), to a ruined house of his father, after the lava devoured his and that of the relatives with whom he could have remained. He ended up at the house of a friend’s father: “We were up to eight people.” Soon after, the advance of the magma also dislodged that house. “I saw myself with my wife, my four dogs and my two turtles without knowing where to go. I asked if we could enter the hotels for the evicted, but they don’t allow animals and I don’t want to be separated from them. And I tried to rent something, but I’m not stupid. They are asking outrages for flats where you have the toilet next to where you fry an egg. ”

He ran out of options: he spent several nights sleeping in his car, with his partner and the animals . “It is hard and cold. I have slept out in the open on fishing days, but this is different. I don’t know how it could have done us so much damage, ”he says, looking at the volcano. A friend of his brother found out about his situation and offered him to live in his pension for free. “I am a person who dies of thirst before asking you for water. I don’t like to ask for anything, but I don’t understand what the Administrations are doing. Everything can’t go so slow, we can’t wait ”, he criticizes. “I try to take away the iron from the matter, but there is a lot of iron,” he continues.

La Palma is his land. “It is an island where you can live in peace, really; You don’t know how much it hurts to leave, to abandon this tranquility. We have been very happy here. There is not a part of me that wants to leave. His profile picture on WhatsApp is Callejoncito beach, in the north, the greenest and most secluded area. “I was one of those who said that I would not abandon the ship, that I would not leave the island even if the volcano split it in two, but I have no other choice,” he adds through tears. “That yes, I tell you that I will return. I die on La Palma ”.