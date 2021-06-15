“Those seconds made them as eternal as Biden”

Posted: Tuesday June 15 2021 12:53 PM

José Luis Martínez-Almeida joked during the “New Economy Forum” with the conversation between Pedro Sánchez and Joe Biden.

He did so by remaining silent for 30 seconds to imitate, according to him, the unease suffered by the American president during his meeting with the leader of the Spanish executive.

“These 29 seconds have become as eternal as Biden,” he said after being silent for a moment in front of the audience, eliciting laughter from Pablo Casado and Isabel Díaz-Ayuso, also present in this economic forum.

He said this in reference to the conversation Pedro Sánchez and Joe Biden had at the NATO leaders meeting.

The cameras captured a brief walk between the two leaders of around 50 seconds, but on Tuesday Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya assured that they had already discussed with other NATO leaders.

For their part, White House sources told EFE that the two presidents had “a separate conversation” in celebration of the summit.