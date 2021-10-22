thousands-of-people-protest-against-the-expansion-of-the-port-of-valencia-due-to-its-environmental-impact

Banner leading the march of Valencia this Friday against the expansion of the Port of Valencia. Mònica Torres

A few thousand people have demonstrated this Friday afternoon through the streets of Valencia against the expansion of the city’s port due to its environmental impact. Many slogans and banners allude to the fact that the construction of the new north freight terminal will seriously harm the Albufera natural park, a freshwater wetland a few kilometers from the port, and the southern beaches of the city, which have been in decline for some time. years. “We risk our future on a climate change caused by people, not by nature. Expanding the port goes against our natural system ”, commented Alba Baldayo, History student of 19 years, one of the young people who carried the banner at the head of the march with the following slogan: “Think global, actuem local: No a l’amliació del Port de València.”

Convened by the City-Port and Youth for Climate commission, which brings together more than 150 social, environmental and neighborhood groups and the main unions, the protesters also demanded a new Environmental Impact Statement (DIA). The opposition to the project maintains that the construction of the north terminal on the levee that is already built has been modified since it received the approval in the EIS of 2007. It emphasizes that an infrastructure of this type is not justified in the current climate emergency situation and they also argue that the current mentality is not the same as that of almost ago 20 years, when the enlargement was conceived. “With the climate emergency that exists, why is not public money used to improve the quality of life of people and not to projects like that”, said Empar Puchades, a recently retired health worker from 66 years.

The controversy The expansion of the Port of Valencia bears similarities to that of Barcelona’s El Prat airport, which has been paralyzed by environmental protests and the division between the governing parties in Catalonia, Esquerra republicana and Junts per Catalunya. In Valencia, Compromís and Unides Podem, partners in the Government of the Valencian Generaliltat, chaired by the socialist Ximo Puig, have been very critical of the Port of Valencia project.

In fact, representatives of both parties have been seen in the demonstration this Friday in a personal capacity and as militants. Among them were the vice president of the Generalitat, Mónica Oltra, from Compromís, and the second vice president, Héctor Illueca, from Unides Podem, as well as the vice mayor of Valencia, Sergi Campillo, and the regional coordinator of the purple formation, Pilar Lima. Also Joan Baldoví, a deputy in the Congress of the Valencian coalition, has participated in the demonstration, whose organization amounted to about 10.000 persons

The PSPV-PSOE maintains a low profile, but supports the project, as demonstrated in September in the vote for the Petitions Committee of the European Parliament, when it opposed the request of a citizen to investigate whether a new DIA is needed. The Minister of Climate Emergency, Mireia Mollà, from Compromís, defended. The socialist municipal socialist group insists that it is possible to combine the improvement of the port and respect for the environment. The PP is in favor of the project that they consider essential to maintain the leadership position of the port of Valencia in the transport of goods. Citizens consider that, once the dam is made, we must continue.

Protesters against the expansion of the Port of Valencia. Mònica Torres

The north terminal of the port of Valencia is the last phase of a project that began years ago and came to a halt with the crisis of 2008. Yes, the large outer shelter dam was built with an investment of more than 200 million euros for host a large freight dock, budgeted at more than 1. 000 million euros and that will double the cargo capacity of Valencia. The definitive project is now presented in Puertos del Estado together with the agreement for the administrative concession of the exploitation to TIL, the subsidiary of the multinational group MSC, which will have to provide most of the necessary investment. Puertos del Estado, dependent on the Ministry of Transport, considers that another DIA is not necessary.

The president of the Port Authority of Valencia since 2015, Aurelio Martínez, who was Socialist Minister of Finance, maintains that the site is strategic for Spain, respectful of the environment , still with the reform of 2018, will generate employment and assures that ordering another DIA would mean a two-year delay and the departure of the MSC shipping company , in addition to being unnecessary.

In the manifesto read at the end of the march, the organizers assure that the expansion of the port ” it does not respond to reality or current needs ”and demands the withdrawal of the project, the demolition of the north dam and the recovery of the ZAL (Zone of Logistics Activities)“ in green and for the citizens ”. The expansion represents an expense of “more than 4. 000 million euros of public money ”and implies creating a whole series of new accesses and infrastructures with“ more private benefits at the cost of life ”for those who live in Valencia and its metropolitan area. “It is a threat to our environment and quality of life; it will worsen the quality of the air and noise, it will promote the destruction and fragmentation of our ecosystems, and it will definitively end the orchard ”, he adds.

You can follow CLIMA AND ENVIRONMENT in Facebook and Twitter , or sign up here to receive