Threat letters with bullets were not detected in the post office due to a security breach

The three letters containing death threats and bullets addressed to Pablo Iglesias, Fernando Grande-Marlaska and María Gámez would not have been detected in the post due to the failure of a security guard, according to ‘Cadena SER’ ‘, which cites an internal investigation by the head of security of the entity.

The station notes that the guard did not notice the bullets in the scanner, although they were seen in the image, which also includes the “SER”. The cartridges should have been detected and the police notified but, because of this error, the threatening letters ended up reaching the Ministry of the Interior and the General Directorate of the Civil Guard.

The aforementioned channel quotes a communication from the person in charge of the security of the posts to the general manager of the entity, which indicates that it is about a “very serious breach” of the company subcontracted for this service, which has decided to open a case.

In addition, the Post is asking for the immediate withdrawal of the guard service who did not identify the projectiles in the scanner. Also according to the “ SER ”, Correos made this decision after retrieving the images from the security cameras, and verifying that the three letters were postmarked and inspected on Monday 19, at 5:48 p.m.

Marlasca explains the keys to the investigation

In this regard, the head of the investigation of laSexta, Manuel Marlasca, advanced to laSexta Noche that “the control of the Post Office is a control which is not strict” and stressed that it is certain that the same author sent all three letters last. Monday, arrival at their destinations Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, at first glance, it appears that all three letters were written using the same uppercase letters and possibly the same pattern, as Marlasca pointed out, who points out that all three were sent from the same point.

The investigations, he added, are currently focused on the automated processing center of the Post from which the letters left, posing the problem as tens of thousands of letters arrive there, which makes difficult to know exactly where they come from, although this allows you to have a starting point.

However, everything seems to indicate that the letters were sent from a mailbox, although it is unknown. Police and Civil Guard are working together in the investigation, which Marlasca has likened to “looking for a needle in a haystack” because there are hundreds of mailboxes they could be dropped into. In many of them, he added, there could be traffic or security video cameras from nearby businesses.

The ammunition they contained, he said, are available to anyone who has had in a certain relationship with the state security forces or the armed forces, although today the bullets of this caliber have residual use, as the Cetme is in disuse, meaning someone can buy them second-hand or have them in their possession if they did military service decades ago, for example example.

Marlasca also recalled that two of the letters contained the expression “pops”, which, although it corresponds to the jargon of the security forces, “is not exclusive to them”. “Maybe someone wants to make it look like they are police or civilian guards,” he said, stressing that any active agent would have difficult access to this type of ammunition at the moment.