Threat of asteroids on Earth: US scientists plan to use nuclear bomb explosions to protect Earth from asteroids – US scientists prepare to attack atomic bomb

Scientists are preparing another way to send these asteroids away from Earth’s orbit in order to deal with the threat of asteroids hitting Earth. Scientists have suggested that the option of using nuclear weapons would be better.

Scientists from the US Lawrence Lawrencemoor National Laboratory are now working with a team of technical experts from the US Air Force. Lansing Horan, a member of this team, IV said the goal can be achieved using neutron radiation after a nuclear explosion. He said neutrons can penetrate much more than x-rays.

“ More effective at removing neutron asteroids from Earth’s orbit ”

Horan said this meant neutrons could overheat material on the asteroid’s surface in greater amounts. This may be more effective at removing neutron asteroids from Earth’s orbit than x-rays. He said two avenues are being considered to deal with the asteroid threat. The first method is to destroy the asteroid into several small pieces with a vigorous attack of energy. The second way is to change the way asteroids use energy.

Horan said the option to destroy the asteroid will be used when time is short or if the asteroid is too short. According to the US space agency NASA, in the next 100 years, there are currently 22 of these asteroids that are unlikely to hit Earth. If a high-speed space object is supposed to approach nearly 46.5 lakh miles from Earth, then it is considered dangerous by space organizations. NASA’s Sentry System is already monitoring these threats.

Asteroids can harm the earth

When entering the atmosphere, rocks in the sky burn and burn and sometimes appear from the earth in the appearance of a meteorite. They can damage the earth if it is too big, but there is not much danger from small pieces. At the same time, they usually fall into the seas because water is present over most of the land.