“Threats will never silence the voice of democracy”

Updated: Monday, April 26, 2021 1:45 PM

Published on: 04/26/2021 13:44

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, spoke publicly after receiving a letter on Monday morning in her ministerial office containing a bloody razor. “Threats and violence will never silence the voice of democracy,” Maroto said in a message on Twitter.

“Freedom will prevail,” he continued. “Thank you very much for all the support in one day which strengthens my will to work for a better future.”

Reyes Maroto, in addition to leading this ministerial portfolio, has also been presented as the next economic vice-president of the government of the Community of Madrid in the event that Ángel Gabilondo, the PSOE candidate for these elections, manages to govern after the elections. May 4.