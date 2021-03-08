Three arrested for beating and breaking ‘little Nicolás’ nose after refusing to take a photo with them

Publication: Monday, March 8, 2021 4:38 PM

The national police arrested three young people for assaulting Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, better known as “ little Nicolás ” on Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid, a spokesperson for the higher headquarters of the Madrid police.

It all started at number 40 on Paseo de la Castellana, next to the Juan Bravo bridge, Saturday at 11 p.m. Francisco Nicolás was walking down the street with two friends looking for a taxi when a group of young people approached him asking for a picture in very bad manners.

As he refused, they started beating and kicking Francisco Nicolás and another of his friends, while the third was able to escape and stop a national police patrol, which located the attackers. and arrested three people, two Valencian brothers and a 19, 20 and 21 year old from Malaga.

They were transferred to the Salamanca police station accused of a felony of personal injury.

“ Little Nicolás ” called 112 and a Samur-Civil Protection ambulance arrived on site at 11:20 p.m., whose health workers treated him and transferred him with a broken nose to La Princesa hospital. from Madrid, where he spent the night, told to various media.

In several videos released, the young man is seen showing the injuries, swelling on his face and even ripped pants after the fight.