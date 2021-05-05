Three arrested for voting twice in Madrid elections, police detect ten more cases

Publication: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 11:07

National police have arrested three people for voting twice in yesterday’s elections in the Community of Madrid, although ten other cases have been detected, according to EFE police sources.

They are a 40-year-old man and two women, 39 and 36, all of Spanish nationality, who were arrested at three different polling stations in the Puente de Vallecas district. Until 6:00 p.m. on polling day, which began at 9:00 a.m., double voting was detected up to thirteen times.

Four of them in the city of Leganés and two in Alcorcón and the rest distributed in the districts of the capital Puente de Vallecas, Carabanchel, Chamberí, Centro and Ciudad Lineal. The same sources pointed out that something similar had never been detected in the electoral nominations of the Community of Madrid.