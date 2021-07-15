Three in four employees will change jobs for a company with a goal

Almost 70% of companies have a defined goal. 84% of them wrote it and shared it with employees and almost 9 in 10 believe that it adds value to the company and helps improve the profitability of the company.

This is the main conclusion of the first barometer on the commercial objective in Spain, prepared by APD and Transcendent, which analyzes the results of a survey of nearly 300 executives to understand the trends and challenges in defining, l ‘activation, measurement and understanding of the value that the objective generates for companies and their stakeholders. Companies from more than 20 sectors participated in the survey.

Although Purpose is already very present in companies, according to this study, the degree of knowledge is still unclear. For 39% of respondents, the Goal is confused with the concepts of vision and mission.

What there is not much doubt is on the perception of the Objective as an element of value for the company. 76% of respondents say that Purpose is seen in their business as something that impacts the business and helps improve profitability.

However, the perception that it facilitates access to finance is still emerging. Only 16% of respondents associate Purpose with better funding.

“There is still work to be done for the Goal to permeate all levels of the organization. definition, ”says Angel. Prez Agenjo, managing partner of Transcendent, 73% of executives say they know precisely, while this percentage falls to 52% in the case of employees.

One in four would change jobs even assuming a pay cut

Almost 8 in 10 executives say they prefer to work in a company with Purpose. Of these, 52% say they will change jobs at a company with Purpose on equal terms, and more than a quarter (27%) would be willing to change even assuming a pay cut.

Attracting and retaining talent is becoming one of the aspects that most drives the incorporation and activation of Purpose in companies.

Strengthening a solid corporate culture (91%) and building a unique and differentiated brand (67%) are two issues which, according to this study, are also favored by the activation of the Objective.

The challenge is the measure

84% of companies that have an Object have written, shared and measured it while 16% of them have not formalized it.

Of the 84% who only have it in writing, more than half (63%) say that the Object of their company is written and known to employees and 49% that it is known to external agents.

However, there is still a long way to go in how the Goal is communicated internally, integrated into decision-making and measured, with just over a third of respondents (34%) saying that their company has defined indicators for. , half are companies with more than 1,000 employees.

The CEO and the Steering Committee, responsible for the Objective

Regarding the managers’ perception of who should lead the management of the Goal, the conclusion is overwhelming. Those responsible for the integration of the Object in Spanish companies are the Managers. 72% of those questioned underline that, in their company, the Departments responsible for the integration of the Object in the company, which indicates that ‘this is a strategic element.

All professional categories, regardless of the size of the company, agree that those responsible for the integration of the Object in the company are the Management and the Management Team of the Company.

This question highlights how, in Spanish companies, the raison d’être is perceived as a strategic element that crosses the whole company, so that the responsibility for its integration lies with senior managers and not with other departments.

This transversality is also demonstrated by the fact that 83% of those questioned selected more than one department responsible for defining and implementing the Object in the company. According to 65% of those questioned, within the Management Committee of their business, the achievement of the Finality is a strategic and backbone objective for all and is taken into account in decision-making.

However, linking the managers’ bonus to the degree of achievement of the Objective is not yet a priority, since only 21% of Spanish companies say they have incorporated it.

Major obstacles to the goal

58% say that, in their company, the biggest difficulty in activating the Goal is the urgency of other internal affairs. It therefore does not seem that the main difficulty in defining and activating the Objective is the perception that the Objective is not something strategic, necessary and transversal for the company, but rather a question of prioritizing urgent business matters. .

Almost half (45%) say that the biggest difficulty is the lack of standardized indicators. A challenge, without a doubt, to be solved. And only 17% think it is due to a lack of vision.

COVID made the target relevant for one in two

The Target’s relevance has increased dramatically due to the COVID crisis and global environmental issues. 53% of respondents agree with this statement because, according to Prez Agenjo, “in this uncertain and changing scenario, companies have the possibility of transforming themselves and the Goal emerges as the strategic element that allows companies reach their maximum potential ”.

