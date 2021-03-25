Three in four workers over 50 believe they have reached a peak in their professional career

72% of professionals over 50 say they are not offered promotion opportunities at their current company, according to a report by Robert Walters, a global search and selection consultancy for middle managers and executives. In addition, 41% of workers aged 51 to 60 consider that there are no professional development opportunities available in their workplace.

Considering the fact that these profiles have more than 15 years of professional life ahead of them, how could they encourage their careers with their experience and knowledge? The report “Promoting diversity in the workplace” indicates that a third of them say they do not know what to do to get promotion or increased responsibilities. However, it is not only a lack of knowledge that prevents these professionals from progressing. A fifth of them (21%) indicate that lack of training is also a barrier.

“This implies the risk that the potential of this group of senior talents will be wasted for more than a decade, if not two, as their careers stagnate without highlighting the knowledge and experience acquired throughout their professional careers”, he explains. Raul Herrero, Director at Robert Walters.

Robert Walters offers the following 4 tips to professionals over 50 who want to promote their career progression:

1. Let your company know about your professional ambition

Keeping your career progress in mind is something your business should be prepared to support. Whether it’s for the opportunity to learn new skills, increase your earning potential, or shape the direction of the business through the input of new ideas, the first step in doing so is making your company aware of your ambition and your level. involvement with him. Not only will this demonstrate your commitment to the organization, but it will also encourage them to think about ways in which they might create new roles or give you additional responsibilities to make the most of your experience and knowledge. We recommend that you talk about this during your next performance review, or even earlier, if you are not satisfied and want to resolve the issue immediately.

2. Find out what are the ways to progress

If your goal is to rise to a position of greater responsibility, it is important to speak with your organization to find out if you have the skills to perform it, or if, on the contrary, you consider that additional training is necessary. necessary. capable of carrying it out. One-third of workers over 50 say they don’t know what to do to get promoted, so it’s important to have a conversation with your manager about what you need to do and how you can improve. Just because you are more experienced than some of your younger colleagues doesn’t mean you shouldn’t think that they should be the only ones benefiting from training opportunities in your company. Develop new skills in project management, leadership, digital skills, team building or decision making, don’t be afraid to ask your boss how you can use your organization’s resources to benefit your career progression. career.

3. Explore different ways of working

A traditional 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. working model isn’t always easy with commitments outside of work, but your responsibilities shouldn’t stop your career or earning potential from improving. Companies are introducing new, more progressive ways of working to attract and retain their top talent, and they realize that working models must change to meet the needs of the different people who make up their organization. So don’t be afraid to ask your boss how you can use the different resources, models and practices in your business to support your progress. Whether you’re working remotely or as part of a shared job, flexible hours, or more project-oriented work, there are plenty of ways to balance professional and personal commitments. Talk to your company about how you can change your current working style to reach your full potential.

4. Keep your options open

With over a decade ahead of you to progress and grow in your career, it’s important that you take the time to reflect on your satisfaction with your business and your current role. While older generations are identified by their loyalty to younger workers, if your business doesn’t provide you with the advancement opportunities you want, consider what might be right for you in the workforce. When looking for new opportunities, remember that it is never too late to change your situation. The “Boosting Diversity in the Workplace” report indicates that certain sectors are more favorable to betting on older professionals such as technology, services and industry. You should think about how your transferable skills can help you work in other industries. Many companies not only look at job titles, but prefer to focus on the skills and experience of the candidates, so be sure to identify the skills, competencies and skills in your professional profile that could serve you well, be compatible. and beneficial. show itself as a good candidate for companies in other sectors.

“As life expectancy and the number of older workers increase, companies must ensure that the needs of employees of all generations are met. Middle-aged workers often have acquired important skills, experience and knowledge that can be of great value to a business. Not to mention the fact that this talent pool will continue to represent an increasing number and proportion of the labor market, so it is not wise to turn off their training and development opportunities. The impact it will have on motivation, productivity and diversity in future work environments, ”says Raul Herrero, director at Robert Walters.

“Addressing age-related biases, both during recruitment processes and in the workplace culture itself, is essential to foster an inclusive environment that values ​​the longevity of the experience,” while recognizing that learning and development do not lose their relevance with age. Seniors clearly see the value of training opportunities, so employers should try to understand where this talent pool wants to improve their skills and knowledge, or even retrain, to continue advancing in their professional careers, ”continues Herrero.

“In addition, it is essential to promote inclusive employment policies and highlight avenues for career advancement so that experienced workers feel valued. If you don’t invest in older workers, they might feel devalued and retire long before they retire, ”concludes Herrero.

Promote diversity in the workplace

Cognitive diversity and inclusion in work environments have played a major role in recent years. Robert Walters brought together the opinions of 9,000 professionals in the UK to analyze the best strategies to increase diversity and inclusion from the point of view of age, ethnicity and gender. Focusing on key topics such as salary, seniority, progression and employee experience, the 'Enabling Diversity in the Workplace' report identifies key areas in which to work to build a workforce. globally diverse and inclusive work

