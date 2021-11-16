three-in-one-hotel

26 years ago Cutu Mazuelos and Eva Prego founded a study that updated the furniture design that was made in Madrid. Then they became excellent interior designers. Like the best designers, they were capable of being bold and groundbreaking without condemning their designs to early obsolescence. Powerful things never go out of style.

That spirit of continuous reinvention is design. And Mazuelos, Prego and his team have taken him to everything they have done: from devising places – pharmacies, bars, ski resorts, offices, homes and even unique sculptures – they went on to design hotels and restaurants, also unique, and all over the world. . Continuous reinvention and coming up with what will remain are his greatest professional achievements. For this reason, it is hardly surprising that what they have invented now was not this time a formal resource, an unusual mix of colors, a technical or aesthetic adjustment —but also—. With the Ibis Style and Novotel Las Ventas hotels that they have designed for the Accor hotel group in Madrid, they have rethought the hotel typology. And they have opted for both accommodations to share common areas. Space and comfort have been gained and the Insólito restaurant (also belonging to the hotel group) has been made easy to multiply its customers.

Ibis Style inspired hotel room in the Spanish comics of the years 50. Alberto Monteagudo

How to join differentiating? How to make two sizes, aesthetics and different costs coexist? How to distinguish, in short, the three brands? For Ibis Styles —the most careful version of the chain— Mazuelos and Prego turned to the Spanish comics of the fifties: “The colors, the textures or the decoration of the rooms are reminiscent of these legendary cartoonists, showing visitors that Spain is a a country with enormous cultural value beyond its museums and theaters “, explains Mazuelos.

The color palette of these comics is wide,” but with the charm of the limitations of four-color, which it forced some pastel colors ”, he explains. The range of materials used is, on the other hand, limited and this creates a sense of order, reinforces the identity and allows a budget to be adjusted. At the Ibis, the finishes and even the furniture – Globus chair by Stua, C-Ball table lamp by B.Lux or Up-lift sofa bed by Prostoria – emphasize the space, coloring it.

Room at the Novotel Las Ventas designed, also by Stone Designs. Alberto Monteagudo

The fifties —the historical moment in which Spanish comics triumphed, among other things due to the difficulty of accessing North Americans— also inspire bars, reception and common areas: there is warmth, efficiency and glamor : the updated past, the upholstery – so necessary to acoustics — color and accommodate users. All these common areas, the reception, the restaurant or the bar, share a spacious and fluid space, without barriers, with views of the terrace and a swimming pool. The rounded shapes of the contemporary furniture, and a sober color palette distinguish the rooms at the Novotel, furnished with Italian lamps and chairs, beds and sofas of Spanish design. Coexistence is achieved, thus, by joining space and interpreting a friendly, close and warm aesthetic with which the fifties wanted to make the world a comfortable, bright and hopeful place again.