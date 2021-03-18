Three key trends that will shape the future of HR recruiting

Economic uncertainty and a global pandemic have changed the recruitment processes in organizations and have forced companies to develop and maintain new practices and methodologies. ADP, a global leader in the use of human capital management (HCM) technology, has identified three trends that will shape the future of hiring for technical positions in human resources and help companies achieve better results. reliable and more efficient.

New technological tools, a renewed vision of corporate culture in the workplace, and initiatives to increase diversity and equity can help organizations successfully compete with top talent. By researching and understanding them, HR managers can better prepare their teams and systems to participate in recruiting processes.

Technology opens the doors to new selection models: IA and AA

In recent years, technological advancements have led to new tools and systems that help businesses do more with less. Machine learning and artificial intelligence tools are increasingly important, efficient and precise. These are solutions that work in the early stages of selection or at the top of the funnel and can be used for aspects of job promotion, CV selection, basic requirements inquiries and streamlining the process. . By letting the tools handle the tedious tasks, recruiters can spend more time passively researching and building relationships with top talent. Another advantage of working with these technologies is that it helps to eliminate prejudices and level the origins of each candidate.

“Using emerging AI technologies around recruiting will be key to hiring people in technical roles,” said Tracy Schaefer, vice president of talent acquisition at ADP. “In toda la industria, estos esfuerzos ayudarn a eliminar sesgos ya seleccionar o identificar a los candidates en funcin de sus habilidades. Debido a la pandemia, cada vez ms empresas desarrollan su labor en remoto, lo que abre las opciones para seleccionar los mejores talentos in any place “.

Company culture focused on teamwork

Workplace culture is crucial for tech job seekers. This is why it is necessary to highlight the differential value that each company offers over the competition throughout the hiring process, including the aspects that tech talent values ​​most.

Likewise, it is essential to change the mindset of organizations and promote the experience in the workplace. Instead of requiring more degrees from potential candidates, it is convenient to implement and deliver technical programs and / or courses that allow current and potential talent to learn the latest technology without the need a degree in computer science or other needs. In this way, the pool of candidates is opened and allows people to change careers in less time and without financial burden.

Initiatives that promote diversity and equity

Top talent choose to work with organizations that understand and articulate programs with strong policies on equity and diversity issues. Therefore, companies must offer flexible, transparent and proven practices and methodologies.

Technology and reasoning are essential to achieve recruitment and diversity goals. Building a narrative around diversity in recruiting campaigns goes far beyond the narrative. Inclusion should become part of the workplace culture through internal affinity groups, numbers and values.

“Companies that work at the forefront of recruiting trends will have the advantage of attracting the best talent and strengthening their brand. To be successful in the selection process, it is necessary to put the candidate’s experience at the center. , combining technology and arguments Strong Company Showing everything an organization has to offer is essential for effective recruitment, ”says Georgina Soca, HR Manager, ADP Southern Europe.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital