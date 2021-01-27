Three more Rafale fighter jets flew from France to India, covering 6,764 km nonstop – 3 more Rafale fighter jets landing in India tonight with in-flight refueling by UAE MRTT

Bordeaux

Three other Rafale fighter jets flew from France to India to boost the firepower of the Indian Air Force. These three fighter planes will successfully complete a nonstop from Bordeaux to Ambala. During the trip, these devices will be refueled by the United Arab Emirates Air Refueling Aircraft (MRTT). The three new Rafale fighter jets are expected to land at Jamnagar Air Base in Gujarat at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Landing can take place in Jamnagar tonight at 11 a.m.

All formalities related to the custom of the plane will be completed in Jamnagar. After that, these planes will fly again to reach Ambala Air Base. Where they will be included in 17 Golden Arrow squadrons. After these three planes arrive in India, the number of Rafale in the Air Force fleet will be 11. Let us know that the first batch of five Rafale has been put into service in the army. Indian Air Force on September 10. After that, three more Rafale planes arrived in India in November 2020.

The Rafale will fly at a speed of 1000 km / h

The Rafale aircraft will fly at a speed of around 1000 km / h while making the journey from France to India. However, Rafael has a top speed of 2,222 km / h. These Rafale planes will be in combat ready position. Which can be applied in any operation within days.

India has made changes to the Rafale

Given the extreme temperature at the border with China, India has also made some modifications to this aircraft based on their own. Thanks to which the aircraft can easily stort even at low temperatures. More than 250 hours of flight and field testing of 5 Rafale planes which arrived in India in the first batch were carried out. These planes are included in 17 Golden Arrow squadrons in Ambala.

The Rafale will be heavy on the Chinese J-20

Compared to the Indian Rafale, China’s Chengdu J-20 and Pakistan’s JF-17 are fighter jets. But both are slightly inferior to Rafael. The main role of the Chinese J-20 is that of a steel fighter, while Rafael can be used for many purposes. The basic range of the J-20 is 1,200 km and can be extended up to 2,700 km. The J-20 measure from 20.3 m to 20.5 m. His height is between 4.45 meters and his wingspan 12.88-13.50 meters, that is, he is much taller than Rafael. China has added PF-15 missiles to Pakistan’s JF-17, but it is still weaker than Rafale.

All Rafales will arrive in India by the end of next year

India has signed an agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale. Of the 36 Rafale aircraft, 30 will be combat aircraft and six will be training aircraft. The trainer aircraft will have two seats and will have almost all the characteristics of a fighter jet. The Rafale aircraft is India’s first major purchase of combat aircraft in 23 years after the purchase of Sukhoi aircraft from Russia.

These Rafale are equipped with these deadly weapons

Rafael arriving in India is accompanied by the Meteor Beyond Visual Range air-to-air missile, the MICA Multi Mission air-to-air missile and SCALP Deep-Strike cruise missiles. Thanks to this, the IAF achieved a formidable ability to fly targets in the air and on land. Meteor missiles come with an exclusion zone, which means they cannot be dodged. It is three times more powerful than medium-air missiles currently at medium range. This missile system is equipped with a special rocket motor which gives it a range of 120 km.