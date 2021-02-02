three sectors that will help you find a job or advance in your business in 2021

Marketing, Business and Design training are the most demanded areas of online education by 2021

BY RRHHDigital, 14:45 – 01 February 2021



A few days after the year-long pandemic, the economic consequences in Spain are clear: job destruction and job instability stemming from the COVID-19 crisis. Some expected effects will continue to be present in 2021 on the Spanish labor market. Faced with this uncertain panorama, training is becoming an essential element in finding a job or in acquiring new knowledge and skills which will make it possible to keep a job or to access new professional fields.

In this sense, from the online educational community Crehana, they explain that “those who are trained at a distance increase the chances of keeping their job and, if they lose it, they can access professions that were previously unavailable. -not been considered before ”.

In addition, online education makes it easier for students to learn as they access content from anywhere, eliminating the need to go to class in person; they manage their study time themselves, since lesson plans are always available in the cloud, and they progress at their own pace.

Thanks to this, and due to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus, online education has managed to consolidate its position as an alternative to traditional training last year in our country. An example of this can be found in the Spanish student base at Crehana, which grew by 138% in 2020. In addition, the company has published more than 190 courses throughout this year, catering to consumer needs. students during the year. pandemic.

For this year, Crehana predicts that training in marketing, business and design will be the most requested areas in the online education sector in Spain and they point out that throughout this year the demand for courses at distance will increase in our country.

The company also emphasizes that the good results obtained by distance education have shown that this training model is not only a support for traditional education but also a good method of study for those who want to study. train and have little time.

