three-tools-and-objects-that-speak-to-us-and-make-our-lives-easier-(and-safer)

It is common for parents, siblings and classmates to help the student to review the lesson before an exam, but not for a robot to do it … until now. Several universities in the world, including some Spanish ones, are working on virtual voice assistants (or voicebots ) with which students will be able to reinforce their knowledge about the contents of their subjects. These are computer programs capable of executing tasks based on oral orders, such as the assistants sold by Apple or Microsoft, and configured to recognize academic subjects and, thanks to the application of artificial intelligence, assess whether the syllabus has been recited correctly or what has failed.
These programs, still in full development, have been proposed as digital layers , known in technological slang as skills (skills in Spanish), which will be incorporated to existing systems on the market such as Alexa or Siri. Currently, some of its benefits are already available, such as providing information about the campuses and serving as a guide in the enrollment process.
Virtual assistants are one of the resources with the greatest educational potential
The report Horizon by 2019, prepared by the international non-profit association Educase together with 98 experts in education, qualifies virtual assistants as one of the resources with the greatest long-term potential in the field of training. Especially thanks to the penetration into society of general virtual assistants who allow, with a voice command, to turn on lights, consult Google or get to know the news. According to Statista, the 31% of American households already have one. In Spain, according to the Association for Media Research (AIMC), the 22, 4% of people who surf the internet claim to use them.
The car has been in existence for more than a century, but it was only recently that it said its first words. It has done so through visual and audible signals with the aim of reducing the dangers to which drivers and their companions are exposed on the road. First with small lights such as the one that indicates from the dashboard that the fuel is running out or the one that warns that a door has been improperly closed. Now these alerts have become multiplied and sophisticated and are known as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). They are not only signals, but also protection methods behind the wheel that use small radars, cameras and lasers to monitor the environment and manage information with microprocessors (very small computers) and even with artificial intelligence techniques. This establishes patterns and identifies any variations in vehicle performance and driver behavior.