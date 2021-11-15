Health

Three tools and objects that speak to us and make our lives easier (and safer)

A security system that detects when you leave the house without connecting the alarm, a virtual voice assistant with which the students review the lesson and a car that prevents the driver falls asleep at the wheel. The internet of things gives life to tools and objects in our environment so that they communicate with us and facilitate daily tasks, in addition to protecting us

More and more devices in our daily lives are becoming intelligent, thanks to the fact that they are digitized and connected to the internet. Thus, they are endowed with new features and are capable of assuming some of our tasks. Today it is possible to send orders to the refrigerator, blinds and home security systems with one click. And these devices, in turn, are capable of talking to us to transmit the information they have captured through their sensors, interact with us and even make their own decisions.

This technology, known as the Internet of Things (IoT) finds a thousand applications. In the world there were 38. 500 millions of devices connected at the end of 2020, for all types of use: commercial, domestic and industrial. Five years earlier, only counted 13.400 millions. A huge jump, from 287%, okay with British technology research consultancy Juniper Research. And the figure is expected to continue to rise. The report The Internet of Thing: Consumer, Industrial and Public Services 2004 – 2020 highlights that it still has a long way to go, as the world economy is at an early stage in the exploitation of the Internet of Things. However, it already has surprising and practical functionalities that are changing our day to day or will do so very soon. Here are three of them.

A forgetful-proof security system

Domestic protection models are increasingly sophisticated and are beginning to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into their processes. The sensors distributed throughout the home capture information about the activity inside and are only activated when they perceive an anomaly, such as an intruder or a sudden change in temperature, humidity or air quality.

These are less intrusive, since they are integrated into the home in such a way that they are almost invisible; and autonomous, since you do not have to be constantly aware of them. They also allow to anticipate possible incidents thanks to the processing of large amounts of alarm usage data and its analysis, which gives the opportunity to develop predictive models capable of anticipating certain problems or mistakes. Securitas Direct has created a service that alerts its customers by means of a notification on their mobiles so that they can turn on the alarm if they have left home confused and have forgotten to do so, something common when they have been using the system for a short time or they leave the home a moment thinking that he will come back soon.

Once the system makes sure that the house is empty, the customer receives an alert if he has left without connecting the alarm

This functionality, which the company has dubbed Connect me, uses the processing of the signals captured by the sensors scattered around the house, and the geofencing, a technology that, through the location of the GPS, is capable of establishing a virtual fence over a real geographical area, to verify that the inhabitants are not at home or their surroundings. Once the system is secured, the customer receives an alert if he has left without connecting the alarm, in his MyVerisure application, which groups all the company’s services. And from there you can connect it with one click. Connect me is included in the alarm system of Securitas Direct, a company that is committed to technology to offer innovative solutions based on data analysis and artificial intelligence: every day collects up to 19 millions of telematics signals through 14 millions of connected devices.

Nina Llordachs, Marketing Director from Securitas Direct, notes that Connect Me is an example of how his deep knowledge of the sector and the needs of their customers allows them to introduce innovations, which have become a standard for the industry. “At Securitas Direct we constantly design and develop new products, services and technologies with the aim of providing protection and security to people. Conéctame is an example of how we understand the needs of our customers and innovate to offer new solutions that allow us to minimize risks and anticipate to prevent dangerous situations “.

A robot that helps students

It is common for parents, siblings and classmates to help the student to review the lesson before an exam, but not for a robot to do it … until now. Several universities in the world, including some Spanish ones, are working on virtual voice assistants (or voicebots ) with which students will be able to reinforce their knowledge about the contents of their subjects. These are computer programs capable of executing tasks based on oral orders, such as the assistants sold by Apple or Microsoft, and configured to recognize academic subjects and, thanks to the application of artificial intelligence, assess whether the syllabus has been recited correctly or what has failed.

Un robot que ayuda a los estudiantes

The voice assistants will help to review the lesson or complete the registration, among other activities. iStock

These programs, still in full development, have been proposed as digital layers , known in technological slang as skills (skills in Spanish), which will be incorporated to existing systems on the market such as Alexa or Siri. Currently, some of its benefits are already available, such as providing information about the campuses and serving as a guide in the enrollment process.

Virtual assistants are one of the resources with the greatest educational potential

The report Horizon by 2019, prepared by the international non-profit association Educase together with 98 experts in education, qualifies virtual assistants as one of the resources with the greatest long-term potential in the field of training. Especially thanks to the penetration into society of general virtual assistants who allow, with a voice command, to turn on lights, consult Google or get to know the news. According to Statista, the 31% of American households already have one. In Spain, according to the Association for Media Research (AIMC), the 22, 4% of people who surf the internet claim to use them.

Vehicles that reduce the risk of accidents

The car has been in existence for more than a century, but it was only recently that it said its first words. It has done so through visual and audible signals with the aim of reducing the dangers to which drivers and their companions are exposed on the road. First with small lights such as the one that indicates from the dashboard that the fuel is running out or the one that warns that a door has been improperly closed. Now these alerts have become multiplied and sophisticated and are known as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). They are not only signals, but also protection methods behind the wheel that use small radars, cameras and lasers to monitor the environment and manage information with microprocessors (very small computers) and even with artificial intelligence techniques. This establishes patterns and identifies any variations in vehicle performance and driver behavior.

Vehículos que reducen el riesgo de accidentes

The vehicles incorporate new functionalities to increase safety at the wheel. iStock

Faced with a risk situation, these devices are capable of reacting in tenths of a second, while a person, under normal conditions, takes between one and two seconds, according to the European Automobile Commissariat Foundation (CEA), whose objective is to promote prevention in terms of road safety. The ADAS thus contribute to reducing the risk of accident by up to 57%, according to data from the General Directorate of Traffic.

The fatigue detection system activates a visual, acoustic or sensory response to atypical driver behavior

Little by little manufacturers they have been incorporating them into the new models. The first were ABS and stability control, mandatory since 2004, and then others arrived, such as the emergency call E-call system that, from 2018, allows you to call the assistance services by pressing a button or automatically alerts them in the event of an accident.

From 2022 another nine will be incorporated as required by the European Union. These include the fatigue detection system which, in the event of maneuvers that differ from the typical behavior of the driver, activates an alarm, which can be visual, acoustic or sensory, such as the vibration of the seat or the steering wheel; or the intelligent speed assistant that is activated when the vehicle exceeds the speed limit in a certain area and automatically reduces it to the permitted speed.

