three-tools-and-objects-that-speak-to-us-and-make-our-lives-easier-(and-safer)

A security system that detects when you leave the house without connecting the alarm, a virtual voice assistant with which the students review the lesson and a car that prevents the driver falls asleep at the wheel. The internet of things gives life to tools and objects in our environment so that they communicate with us and facilitate daily tasks, in addition to protecting us More and more devices in our daily lives are becoming intelligent, thanks to the fact that they are digitized and connected to the internet. Thus, they are endowed with new features and are capable of assuming some of our tasks. Today it is possible to send orders to the refrigerator, blinds and home security systems with one click. And these devices, in turn, are capable of talking to us to transmit the information they have captured through their sensors, interact with us and even make their own decisions. This technology, known as the Internet of Things (IoT) finds a thousand applications. In the world there were 38. 500 millions of devices connected at the end of 2020, for all types of use: commercial, domestic and industrial. Five years earlier, only counted 13.400 millions. A huge jump, from 287%, okay with British technology research consultancy Juniper Research. And the figure is expected to continue to rise. The report The Internet of Thing: Consumer, Industrial and Public Services 2004 – 2020 highlights that it still has a long way to go, as the world economy is at an early stage in the exploitation of the Internet of Things. However, it already has surprising and practical functionalities that are changing our day to day or will do so very soon. Here are three of them. A forgetful-proof security system

Domestic protection models are increasingly sophisticated and are beginning to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into their processes. The sensors distributed throughout the home capture information about the activity inside and are only activated when they perceive an anomaly, such as an intruder or a sudden change in temperature, humidity or air quality.

These are less intrusive, since they are integrated into the home in such a way that they are almost invisible; and autonomous, since you do not have to be constantly aware of them. They also allow to anticipate possible incidents thanks to the processing of large amounts of alarm usage data and its analysis, which gives the opportunity to develop predictive models capable of anticipating certain problems or mistakes. Securitas Direct has created a service that alerts its customers by means of a notification on their mobiles so that they can turn on the alarm if they have left home confused and have forgotten to do so, something common when they have been using the system for a short time or they leave the home a moment thinking that he will come back soon.

Once the system makes sure that the house is empty, the customer receives an alert if he has left without connecting the alarm

This functionality, which the company has dubbed Connect me, uses the processing of the signals captured by the sensors scattered around the house, and the geofencing, a technology that, through the location of the GPS, is capable of establishing a virtual fence over a real geographical area, to verify that the inhabitants are not at home or their surroundings. Once the system is secured, the customer receives an alert if he has left without connecting the alarm, in his MyVerisure application, which groups all the company’s services. And from there you can connect it with one click. Connect me is included in the alarm system of Securitas Direct, a company that is committed to technology to offer innovative solutions based on data analysis and artificial intelligence: every day collects up to 19 millions of telematics signals through 14 millions of connected devices.

Nina Llordachs, Marketing Director from Securitas Direct, notes that Connect Me is an example of how his deep knowledge of the sector and the needs of their customers allows them to introduce innovations, which have become a standard for the industry. “At Securitas Direct we constantly design and develop new products, services and technologies with the aim of providing protection and security to people. Conéctame is an example of how we understand the needs of our customers and innovate to offer new solutions that allow us to minimize risks and anticipate to prevent dangerous situations “.