Three truckers are killed helping an accident on the A-6 in Tordesillas

Publication: Monday, January 18, 2021 12:20

Drivers of three trucks died this morning on the A-6, in Tordesillas (Valladolid), after being run over by a fourth truck while trying to put out the fire that had occurred in one articulated, as detailed by the government sub-delegate in Valladolid, Emilio Álvarez.

The subdelegate, who went to the scene of the accident, at kilometer 152.6, on the Tordesillas bypass, towards Salamanca, explained, in an audio provided to the media, that at around seven in the morning, a truck stopped. He set the aforementioned spot on fire and two others stopped to help him put out the fire, and at that point a fourth truck ran over them, causing their deaths.

The Civil Guard has taken a statement from the driver of the fourth truck and has already removed the bodies of the three deceased truckers from the road, detailed Álvarez.

The 112 regional emergency service explained that around 7:30 a.m. this morning, they received several calls warning of an accident at kilometer 152 of the aforementioned highway, with three trucks involved, one set on fire and several people on the ground who could be dead. .

The 112 notified the incident to the Civil Guard of traffic, to the firefighters of the Provincial Council of Valladolid and to the regional health emergency which sent a medical team from Tordesillas, a basic survival ambulance and a mobile UV. Displaced medical personnel at the scene confirmed the deaths of three people.