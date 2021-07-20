Three years in prison for little Nicolás for usurpation of public office and corruption

Madrid

Posted: Tuesday July 20 2021 10:17 AM

Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, known as Little Nicolás, was sentenced to 3 years in prison for usurping public office, as well as for corruption.

In the sentence to which laSexta had access, the seventeenth section of the provincial court of Madrid sentences him to 9 months in prison as a perpetrator of an offense of usurpation of public office when he passed himself off. for in 2014 for an accusation linked to the Vice Presidency of the Government and of the Royal Household during his trip to Ribadeo (Lugo) to meet the President of Alsa.

In addition, he was sentenced to an additional 2 years and 3 months in prison for an offense of active bribery, in which mitigating factors of mental abnormality and undue delay combine. At the same time, he was also acquitted of the crimes of lying and embezzlement of public funds, of which the Procuratorate also accused him, which asked him for 7 years in prison.

In his statement at the trial, Little Nicholas explained that he did not claim to be an authority but only claimed to be an important person in order to feel “powerful”.