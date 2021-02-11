Tianwen-1 probe enters orbit on Mars: Chinese spacecraft arrives in orbit of Mars after United Arab Emirates, rover must land on red planet – Chinese Tianwen-1 probe successfully enters orbit Of March

Strong points:

The Chinese spacecraft Tiawen has successfully made an orbit around Mars. A day earlier, the United Arab Emirates had orbited Mars on the first attempt.

The Chinese Tianwen-1 spacecraft has successfully entered orbit of Mars. This is the second time in two days that a vehicle has entered orbit of a red planet. A day earlier, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hope spacecraft entered orbit on Mars. The Chinese spacecraft is preparing to land a rover on the surface of Mars, which will gather details related to groundwater and possible signs of ancient life.

This Chinese vehicle entered the orbit of Mars on Wednesday evening according to Chinese time. Next week, the United States will attempt to land its “Perseverance” rover on the surface of Mars. These three vehicles were launched last July.

America is the only country to have successfully reached the Red Planet eight times. This is by far China’s most ambitious mission. If all goes as planned, in a few months the rover will detach from the vehicle and attempt to land on the surface of Mars.

The UAE also intends to project this as an inspiration to Arab youth. On the flip side, scientists claim that vehicles from the United Arab Emirates, the United States and China are reaching Mars, indicating the increasing race in the world. He said the world’s superpowers want to establish their dominance in space after Earth. He said the arrival of three spacecraft to orbit Mars in one month was unexpected. All of these vehicles will increase information on our planet Mars.

America is the only country so far that has successfully landed a spacecraft on Mars and has done this eight times. Two NASA landers operate there, Insight and Curiosity. Six other spacecraft are taking photos of the Red Planet from orbit of Mars, including three from the United States, two from European countries and one from India. China made the last attempt on Mars with the cooperation of Russia, which failed in 2011.