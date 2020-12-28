Tibetan American policy: the United States is ready to face China over the selection of the new Dalai Lama, Trump approves the Tibet policy – Donald Trump signs a Tibetan policy to prevent Chinese interference in the selection of the next Dalai Lama

Unperturbed by the Chinese threat to the selection of the new Dalai Lama, the Tibetan policy approved, its special Panchen Lama wants to succeed the Dalai Lama. The Panchen Lama, a member of the Chinese Communist Party, is accused of acting under the influence of China in Washington.

China is now choosing the successor of the Dalai Lama to strengthen its hold among Buddhists in Tibet. At the same time, US President Donald Trump approved the New Tibet Policy (Tibetan Policy and Support Law 2020) to prevent Chinese interference in the selection of Buddhism’s supreme religious leader. He talks about creating an American consulate in Tibet and forming an international alliance to guarantee that.

“ China should not interfere in the selection of the Dalai Lama ”

America has already said that only members of the Tibetan Buddhist community should choose the next Dalai Lama and that there should be no Chinese intervention. The US Senate passed it unanimously last week despite opposition from China. The law defines the right of Tibetans to choose a successor to their spiritual leader and expands the role of a special diplomat on Tibet issues.

America gives powers to special transparent elections diplomat

Under the bill, the US special diplomat on Tibet-related issues is empowered to form an international alliance to ensure that the next Dalai Lama is chosen only by the Tibetan Buddhist community. It offers assistance to non-governmental organizations to support the Tibetan community in Tibet. There is talk of banning new Chinese consulates in the United States until the American consulate is established in Lhasa, Tibet.

The American ambassador already active on the new question of the Dalai Lama

The United States has appointed Samuel D. Brownback as Special Ambassador for International Religious Freedom in Tibet (Goodwill Ambassador). Brownback said a few days ago that the United States was against the election of China’s next Dalai Lama. They don’t have the right to do it. They have no religious basis for doing it. Tibetan followers of Buddhism have successfully chosen their leader for hundreds of years, and they still have the power to do so.

Why is China so keen on choosing the Dalai Lama?

Even 70 years after the occupation of Tibet, China’s grip has not been as strong as the Chinese Communist Party wishes. For this reason, the Jinping administration is now preparing to play the card of religion in Tibet. Tibet has the largest number of followers of Buddhism, while the Chinese Communist government does not believe in any religion. Therefore, China is now preparing to resort to the Panchen Lama to enter the people here.

Who is the Panchen Lama

In Tibetan Buddhism, the Panchen Lama is considered the second most important person after the Dalai Lama. His position is also based on the belief of rebirth as the Dalai Lama. Panchen Lama, the second most important person in Tibetan Buddhism, died in 1989 under suspicious circumstances. Some people think the Chinese government poisoned him. After which, he was soon to have another incarnation.

The Dalai Lama recognizes the new Panchen Lama

On May 14, 1995, the Dalai Lama announced the identity of the new Panchen Lama. He said six-year-old Gezhun Choekyi Nyima, an avatar of the Panchen Lama. He was the son of a doctor and a nurse from the town of Nakshu in Tibet. After which China disappeared the whole family of the Gezhun Choekyi Nyima era.

China declared its Panchen Lama

After the Panchen Lama’s family disappeared, the Chinese government asked its influential Buddhists to identify the Panchen Lama that followed at the request of China. China subsequently declared Gyinchen Norbu as the official Panchen Lama. Today, experts suggest that the Chinese-backed Panchen Lama can play an important role in the Communist Party’s rule in the region.

Panchen Lama joins Chinese Communist Party

10 years ago, China appointed its Panchen Lama as the main advisory body of the standing committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Since then, there was speculation that he would try to become the ruler of Tibet by following in China’s footsteps. The Chinese government has since attempted to make Ginchen Norbu the official face of Tibetan Buddhism.

China wants to succeed the Dalai Lama

China wants Ginchen Norbu to replace the Dalai Lama later. The Dalai Lama is now 85 years old. However, the Chinese Panchen Lama is also said to have no political influence. In recent times, China has advocated abandoning religion and passing strict laws to establish dominance in Tibet. In such a situation, China can ask for help from the Panchen Lama for the clerics.