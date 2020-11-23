Tiko obtains the Great Place to Work certification

Tiko, a Proptech company that has become a key player in the real estate sector, has obtained the Certification as a Great Place to Work, awarded by the consulting firm Great Place to Work, a leader in the identification and certification of Excellent Workplaces .

After a diagnosis of the organizational environment, which includes a global employee questionnaire, the company obtained this certification which certifies that Tiko is an organization with a culture of great trust, capable of attracting and retaining talent.

More specifically, the results of the survey show the particular appreciation that its professionals have for the transparency of the company, the working environment and equality within the team; among other questions. Responsibility, trust and autonomy of employees also acquire special importance.

Among the main HR strategies implemented by Tiko, highlights its work to promote teamwork, efficiency and motivation of its employees.

One aspect that demonstrates the regeneration that Tiko represents for the real estate market is the fact that its CEO Iberia and co-founder is a woman entrepreneur, Ana Villanueva. The technology thus breaks with the canons inherited from the real estate sector, one of the most traditional.

For Ana Villanueva, “This certification is a validation that we motivate and that we make the team grow as it deserves. We put a lot of effort into developing our corporate culture, which is based on five values: teamwork, responsibility, trust, equality and excellence. It fills me with energy to see that we manage to transmit these values ​​on a daily basis, and that the team recognizes, ”he explains.

“We provide visibility and discuss all relevant issues, so that every opinion counts. This not only allows us to involve the whole team, but also to make better informed decisions, ”says Villanueva.

Great Place to Work is the consulting firm that, for over 30 years, has worked with businesses around the world to identify, create and maintain cultures of high trust and high performance by helping organizations become better places to work. .

