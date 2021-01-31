TikTok and Ac2ality reward the most innovative entrepreneurial projects

They launch #EmprendedorZ in which the five best ideas will receive 10,000 euros to complete their project

BY RRHHDigital, 04:45 – 31 January 2021



TikTok is very committed to its community and supports and listens to its needs. Proof of this is #EmprendedorZ, an initiative which is launched today, January 25th, and which saw the light of day, with Ac2ality, to help entrepreneurs who have big ideas and cannot realize them because they do not have not enough resources.

#EmprendedorZ is a competition that rewards the 5 best business ideas from the TikTok community, giving them each 10,000 euros so that they can invest in their idea and make it happen.

The way to participate is very simple as explained in this video from @ ac2alityespanol. All you need to do is share a video explaining the project, including the hashtag #EmprendedorZ. To answer questions, this Wednesday, January 27, at 7:00 p.m., there will be a direct from the Ac2ality TikTok account.

Among all the participants, Ac2ality will select the finalist projects and contact them to schedule a meeting during which the future entrepreneurs will present the project and the business plan. Finally, the five winning projects will be announced in a video on @ ac2alityespanol’s TikTok profile.

