time slots for voters and an app to see the influx into schools

Madrid

Publication: Thursday, March 18, 2021 12:11

The Community of Madrid presented its security protocol for the regional elections on May 4, marked by the coronavirus pandemic, and which will include recommended voting times for each population group.

The Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has indicated that the time slot from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. will go to vulnerable people and people over 65, while from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. the time for people with COVID- disease 19 active. The rest of the day will be for the general population.

In addition, voters will also have at their disposal a mobile application that will allow them to consult in real time the progress of the day with relevant information and will be able to see the influx of people in real time in schools to avoid crowds.

Apart from this, other measures will be taken to “guarantee the safety of voters, members of the polling station and all those who participate” in the elections.

In voting centers there will be an entry and exit route to direct the flow of people appropriately, with a safe distance and avoiding contact. In addition, the centers must be broadcast before and during polling day, with sales and open houses.

At the entrance to the schools, there will be hydroalcoholic gels and gloves, informative posters with safety instructions, marks on the ground to maintain a minimum distance of two meters between people and access control personnel. In addition, the cleaning and disinfection actions will be intensified every three hours.

The members of the polling stations must keep a distance of 1.5 meters between them and two FFP2 masks will be provided to each to renew every 8 hours. Each will also be equipped with a face protection screen and the presence of more than one auditor per application will be prohibited. Contrary to what was done during the Catalan elections, the EPIs will not be provided for the voting time slot of infected people. “We understand that better protection is not necessary and that it is enough,” said Ruiz Escudero.

Each member of the table must use their own pen and they will not be able to share documents: when counting, they will be provided with disposable gloves.

Voters will be given surgical masks at the entrance to centers to wear over the one they already own. In addition, it is recommended to prepare your vote.