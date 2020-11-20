timetable and route, on this map

Publication: Friday November 20 2020 12:24

The new education law – better known as the “ Celaá law ”, in reference to the outgoing minister of the branch – was presented to Congress on Thursday with a slim majority, after fierce debate and in the midst of protests in front of the camera.

However, the opposition to LOMLOE is not over here: the More Plural platform, which brings together around twenty associations of fathers and mothers and concerted education, has called demonstrations with vehicles in cities across the country. Spain to show its rejection of this educational reform.

Most will be this Sunday, November 22, at different times depending on the territory. However, protests are also planned for next week.

The concentrations will take place in different points of almost all the Spanish geography, which you can consult on the map that accompanies these lines, as well as checking the times of each call and the point where the tour will start:

Why is the concert protesting?

Why does the educational community reject the reform promoted by Isabel Celaá? One of the most repeated slogans is that the “Celaá law” is supposed to “eliminate” the concerted school, which is really not the case: this modality is not eliminated, although changes are introduced.

In this sense, the collection of school fees from families is prohibited, in order to prevent subsidized schools from blocking the access of children without resources. In addition, the law gives the Administration the possibility of distributing students in difficulty also in subsidized centers, in order to avoid school segregation.

However, Más Plurales, who has received the support of PP, Cs and Vox in their demands, criticizes that LOMLOE intends to “eliminate social demand” when allocating school posts, which has given students more power to choice. parents about the center their children would attend.

Something which, they argue, supposes “one more step towards the unilateral planning of the Administration, the closure of concerted units on demand for the benefit of an empty public or the consideration of the subsidiarity of concerted centers”.